Students’ unions at two universities have voted overwhelmingly to boycott fossil fuel recruiters. Non-profit People & Planet coordinated the successful student-led Fossil Free Careers campaigns at University College London (UCL) and the University of Bath. Students there are demanding that their institutions end oil, gas, and mining industry recruitment on their campuses for good.

Fossil Free Careers: campaign for oil and gas recruitment off university campuses

As a result of student campaigning by the Bath People & Planet Society and the UCL Climate Action Society, UCL and Bath Students’ Unions are now mandated to actively campaign for their universities’ careers services to implement an ethical careers policy that excludes oil, gas, and mining companies from recruiting on campus.

President of UCL Climate Action Society Riane Lee said:

As the world continues to bear witness to the destructive and long-lasting impacts of climate breakdown, spearheaded by fossil fuel corporations, we demand that our universities stop actively promoting industries that stand in the way of a just and sustainable future. It’s great to see UCL Students’ Union join the national movement holding the fossil fuel industry to account. Together, we will continue to push for an ethical careers policy and an end to oil, gas and mining recruitment on campus.

Chair of Bath People & Planet Society Xandi Drysdale said:

We’re proud that Bath People and Planet’s Fossil Free Careers campaign is now officially endorsed by the Students’ Union. With this support, we can approach the University backed by clear student voices, and start serious conversations about the platform Bath gives to fossil fuel companies. This is just the beginning but we are hopeful that the university is listening and motivated to keep pushing!

Cut ties with climate criminal companies once and for all

To date, 22 students’ unions have passed motions in support of Fossil Free Careers. Already, 11 universities have fully committed to excluding oil and gas recruitment from their careers departments. In terms of student numbers, UCL is the largest university yet to make such a commitment. Both UCL and Bath have large engineering departments. These have historically acted as a strong recruitment pipeline into the fossil fuel industry.

Now, with the backing of the students’ unions at UCL and Bath, student organisers are turning their attention to university management to demand they commit to Fossil Free Careers. They want to put an end to extractive industry recruitment on campus.

Climate justice campaigns and movement building coordinator at People & Planet Hannah Szeto said:

These two victories at UCL and Bath represent a huge step forward in the fight to reclaim our universities from the influence of the fossil fuel industry. Both universities have historically been recruitment strongholds for oil and gas companies, but now students have said loud and clear that they won’t tolerate these destructive industries being given a platform on campus. It’s time for management at UCL and Bath to take their students’ demands seriously, and cut their recruitment ties with these companies once and for all.

Featured image supplied