Imagine looking forward to a cold, Friday evening pint all week, and then finding out your local pub was taken over by Reform UK.

🍺 The first Reform UK pub, The Talbot, in Blackpool is open! Would you grab a pint here? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/4dsgDtCM5Q — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) May 11, 2025

The first Reform UK pub

Reform UK have officially taken over the Talbot, in Blackpool, which used to be a Conservative Club.

Their seats, their pubs, what’s next? Well, it won’t be their non-existent morals.

new local just opened up heard there’s gonna be smoking indoors, cigarette machines, Stella is free if you’ve got a criminal history of domestic abuse and rule britania has to be in your top 5 most listened to on Spotify wrapped fuck sake https://t.co/KQMszakFhY — Andy Moy (@The_Andy_Moy) May 12, 2025

BREAKING: A property in Blackpool has been turned into the UKs first Reform pub in spite of push back from locals. 2,600 locals signed a petition opposing the move claiming the property used to be a well respected crack den and fly tipping spot. #ReformUK https://t.co/LxmCcNUNmg — The Ghost of President Milei’s Dog (@DeathlyAcorn) May 13, 2025

As the Daily Express reported:

Pete Flynn owns The Talbot pub in Blackpool with his business partner Nicholas Lowe, which rebranded on Sunday with Reform signage and logos. He said the change was made to “get the message out there” about the party’s policies and “improve business”. The pub rebranded after its owners, both Reform members, hosted a local party branch meeting in their function room.

Additionally:

Mr Flynn has asked to be nominated as a local candidate when a vacancy arises, and is currently undergoing the party’s vetting process.

What could be worse than a load of Reform UK voters drinking stale pints and talking about talking about closing our borders.

Welcome to your future everybody https://t.co/Ch66AMo3uS — Mark Chadwick (@levellermark) May 12, 2025

A Reform Pub… Because Wetherspoons isn’t grim enough. https://t.co/m5se5QMIqd — Kevin McDaid (@TheRedExit1) May 12, 2025

It’s probably going to be the least diverse pub in the country.

I try not to get political on here but why is nobody deeply concerned by this. Correct me if I’m wrong but this is, in effect, a white only pub. Disgusting. https://t.co/StRnJHPNwN — Adam.Bestwick (@AdamBestwick3) May 12, 2025

“WHY IS IT CALLED BLACKPOOL AND NOT WHITEPOOL” https://t.co/VKy4fiLaqI — OBB (@WitlessWolrab) May 13, 2025

If you have a single GCSE, don’t even bother.

can i still go even if i have gcse’s? https://t.co/gUcaiXa6DP — harold (@PapaHoldini) May 12, 2025

I wonder if there’s a food menu at the Reform UK pub? Gammon and chips, anyone?

Gammons got their own pubs now… full of Lonsdale vests, bulldog tattoos and a Tommy Robinson bust at the end of the bar https://t.co/P67wnUc6Zy — tommo_prs (@BTPKRGG) May 12, 2025

‘A man of the people’

Farage is always trying to pass himself off as a man of the people, grabbing a pint down the local pub. In reality though, he’s:

Funded by billionaire fascist and corporate criminal Elon Musk.

Earns the highest amount of any MP through second jobs outside of parliament.

Will cash in on a £73 grand pension from the EU when he turns 63, after doing fuck all as an MEP and driving the Brexit campaign.

Is a literal millionaire.

All I’ll say is it’s gonna take A LOT of bumper revenue days to make up the £100bn of unfunded spending commitments in Reform’s manifesto 🕳️ https://t.co/7KyzUvmQgT — Liam Martin-Lane (@LML96_) May 12, 2025

Look at that slick piece of shit advertising, slapping a plastic patriot logo on the side of a pub. Now every Reform dickhead within a 20-mile radius will make it their new local watering hole. Pure genius, if you’re into brainwashing the masses with nationalist crap. It’s like… https://t.co/nLhoh94P7B — Spider Thompson (@SpiderDThompson) May 12, 2025

Frankly I’d rather nail my scrotum to the coffee table than set foot in there. https://t.co/n1mZrFVHc6 — Hamilton Flart (@lennylaw) May 14, 2025

They are bitter.

Sorry, I mean they drink bitter.

And when the public finally send ‘couldn’t organise a piss up in a brewery’ Farage and his frothing bigot party packing at the next election… it will be serving white man’s tears – on tap.

Now, that round’s on me.

Feature image via screengrab