A third of all parrot species face extinction due to the illegal pet trade and deforestation. But at Morndyke Parrot Sanctuary in North Yorkshire, parrots who were once illegally trafficked, abused, and mistreated are given a second chance at life.

Morndyke Parrot Sanctuary

There, the giant aviary hosts an eclectic mix of rescued parrots from all over the world. Unable to return to the wild, Morndyke does the next best thing: it gives the birds a place to socialise, flourish, and fly.

Half of all living parrots are already in captivity. But Tricia Phillips, who set up the sanctuary, is working to educate the public about these intelligent, inquisitive, and deeply sensitive birds to help bring the exploitative parrot trade to an end.

