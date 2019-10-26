Jeremy Corbyn to pledge that Labour will ‘take on the wealthy and powerful’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will pledge that the next Labour government will “take on the wealthy and powerful” when he addresses a trade union conference.

Corbyn will promise to deliver the investment that Scotland needs and build a fairer, more equal and just society in a speech at the Unite conference in Ayr on Sunday.

He will be in Ayrshire after spending Saturday campaigning in marginal seats Motherwell and Wishaw, and Inverclyde.

Corbyn will outline Labour’s plans to invest £70bn in public services and infrastructure in Scotland, give over 700,000 workers a pay rise of thousands of pounds, including £1,200 per year to those working an average hourly wage of £9.10, and to save over half a million Scots from the “indignity, suffering and misery” of Universal Credit.

He is expected to say: