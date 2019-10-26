Jeremy Corbyn to pledge that Labour will ‘take on the wealthy and powerful’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will pledge that the next Labour government will “take on the wealthy and powerful” when he addresses a trade union conference.

Corbyn will promise to deliver the investment that Scotland needs and build a fairer, more equal and just society in a speech at the Unite conference in Ayr on Sunday.

He will be in Ayrshire after spending Saturday campaigning in marginal seats Motherwell and Wishaw, and Inverclyde.

Corbyn will outline Labour’s plans to invest £70bn in public services and infrastructure in Scotland, give over 700,000 workers a pay rise of thousands of pounds, including £1,200 per year to those working an average hourly wage of £9.10, and to save over half a million Scots from the “indignity, suffering and misery” of Universal Credit.

He is expected to say:

We will deliver the investment that Scotland desperately needs to transform the economy, rebuild our communities and public services and build a fairer, more equal and just society.

We will introduce a Real Living Wage, giving three quarters of a million Scots a huge pay rise and we will scrap Universal Credit, saving over half a million Scots from the indignity, suffering and misery that the Tories have unleashed.

Real change won’t come easily – it never does. But Labour will not shy away from taking on the wealthy and the powerful vested interests holding people back. We will put wealth and power in the hands of the many.

We have a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild and transform our country so that no-one is held back and no community is left behind.”

 

    1. If that is true, if Labour will take on the Wealthy and Powerful, isn’t it high time that they expel Blair and Blairites from the Party to prove they mean business?

      Whilst the war-criminal Tony Blair, and his supporting cronies are still in The Labour Party, Labour is as guilty of war crimes as he is, and the idea that Labour will stand up against the wealthy and powerful is derisory in this context.

      Allowing criminals like them to remain in the party, to protect them from the justice that needs to be done, speaks of crimes far worse than a small number of anti-Semites who despite being wrong, are not guilty of murder on a vast scale like Blair and his supporters are.

      Does Labour believe in justice? does Labour believe that Law should apply equally to all? Does Labour believe that if you associate with criminals, you are a criminal? If so, then Labour must expel, and where possible, expose the wrongdoings of corrupt members to the LAW, in order to enable the prosecution of the war-criminals in their Party, and to get them out of the Party so they are not guilty by association.

      If Labour cannot stand up to, and against the wealthy and powerful (corrupt) in their own party, then they will never stand up to the wealthy and powerful on the outside, and then their hypocrisy will forever be visible.

      I am not anti-Labour, in fact I am pro all parties getting rid of the morally bankrupt people within their organisations, our democracy desperately needs a good house-cleaning, and it isn’t a job for anyone else but those parties and the Law.

      As it stands, I only see Labour as being able to keep our country from sinking beneath the waves and drowning, however, all parties carry a disgusting history, and whilst the Tories and Lib Dems seem utterly devoted to the excesses of extremist capitalism, and are showing the very worst of human traits in their poor leadership, Labour is not without its problems, and it must address these issues before it can be ruled fit for purpose.

      This is the first thing Jeremy Corbyn has said that he will fail to deliver on, as long as he allows criminals like Tony Blair to remain in the party. To be clear, those corrupt and criminal elements need to be expelled AND prosecuted to the fullest extent of The Law for their crimes. Only then, can anyone give credence to Labour (indeed any party that protects criminals and criminal behaviour within its ranks needs to expel and pursue a vigorous prosecution in order to gain any credibility).

