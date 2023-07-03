Black youth worker Tasered by police loses court battle for damages

A Black youth worker who was Tasered by police has lost his fight for damages in court. Edwin Afriyie was stopped for alleged speeding whilst driving in Central London. Officers claimed that Afriyie took up a “fighting stance” before they tasered him. This was later shown to be an outright lie.

Afriyie made a malfeasance allegation against Central London Police. He also claimed to have suffered back, head and knee injuries during the incident. Police body-worn camera footage clearly shows Afriyie falling backwards after being tasered. He landed with his head against the hard edge of a stone ledge. Medical evidence suggested that he suffered a head injury and was knocked unconscious.

The judge, Henrietta Hill, declared that the police were “objectively reasonable” in their belief that the use of the taser was necessary.

Police lied

In a common occurrence with our corrupt police force, the officers’ original claims regarding Afriyie’s behaviour toward them turned out to be a fabrication. Police statements held that he had been “steeling himself to attack officers”.

However, body camera footage showed Afriyie was standing with his arms crossed. Officers had encircled him at some distance, and were shouting orders. City of London Police denied liability for Afriyie’s claims of assault and battery. They also claimed that the use of force was “necessary and reasonable”.

Hill ruled that the footage showed Afriyie had done “no such thing” as adopting a fighting stance. Looking at the footage, he didn’t do so “at any point in the incident”. In turn, she said that this warranted “justifiable concern” that the officers colluded to overstate Afriyie’s aggression.

Reasonable belief

However, and in spite of acknowledging that the police had fabricated their reasons for tasering Afriyie, Hill still ruled to dismiss his claims of assault and malfeasance.

David Hughes, Afriyie’s barrister, argued that the use of the taser was not in response to an “identified threat”. He also argued that the use of tasers should be proportionate and lawful.

In return, the judge stated that: