Laura Kuenssberg gave Piers Morgan the phone hacking interview of his dreams

This week’s episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg proved even harder to stomach than usual – namely because Piers Morgan was introduced to the menu. While this horrible hotpot was always going to be vomit-inducing, it didn’t have to be quite so foul. However, for some unknown reason Kuenssberg gave Morgan the opportunity to whitewash one of his greatest ever scandals.

Morgan is famous for many things, but the most notable three are probably:

While the scandal which led to his resignation wasn’t centred on phone hacking, it later came to light that Morgan had indeed been involved in the rancid practice.

For those who can’t watch the above video (either because you’re at work or you can’t stand to watch this sack of gone-off ham talk), Morgan was asked:

you listened to a tape of a voicemail message, is that correct?

Morgan responded:

I listened to a tape of a message, yes.

Given that this was something he said in court, we can legally consider this to be true – i.e., we don’t have to say this ‘allegedly’ happened. It did happen. Morgan listened to a tape of a “message”, and from context we know this message was a voicemail.

‘I want to move on’…

As such, it’s confusing as to why Kuenssberg felt the need to ask:

I do want to ask you if you have ever listened to a voicemail without the consent of one of the participants.

For a split second it looked like Morgan is holding back a smirk. He then said “no”, before laying out his “position on hacking” – a position which doesn’t actually give any clarity on whether he listened to voicemails without consent (which we know he did). After allowing him to waffle on and completely strawman the discussion, Kuenssberg unleashed her infamous catchphrase:

I want to move on.

Here’s how this should have gone. Firstly, Kuenssberg should have said something along the lines of ‘you listened to people’s voicemails without consent, and we know you did because you admitted it in court, you fucking rat’. Then she should have said, ‘I don’t know what’s come over me – I seem to have accidentally said something correct and worthwhile’. Then both she and Morgan should have hoisted themselves into the nearest bin to await disposal.

The British Backlash Corporation

People weren’t happy with Morgan getting airtime (especially as he enjoys airtime of his own at Rupert Murdoch’s pleasure):

One person thought Morgan was unhappy with the question. I’d argue he was actually very happy with the opportunity Kuenssberg gifted him not to answer it:

After all, the BBC didn’t just allow him to get away with not answering – they also promoted his non-answer:

Alleged journalism

Some might say the disgraced Morgan being allowed on the BBC is a national embarrassment. Others might argue the BBC is – if anything – equally as repellant as him. There’s one thing we can all agree on, though – namely that these ‘journalists’ should be cooked in a giant sausage roll and launched into space.

