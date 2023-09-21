A huge red dragon will be leading the march for Welsh independence on 23 September

On Saturday 23 September, thousands of people are expected to march for Welsh independence. This follows on from a huge demonstration in October 2022, for which 10,000 people turned out in support of the growing cause.

Welsh independence: support is growing

As the Canary has documented, support for Welsh independence is growing. As we previously wrote, on 1 October 2022:

What’s more, polling by Redfield and Wilton Strategies on the question “”should Wales be an independent country?” found that:

The results were 53% for No, 33% for Yes – up two percentage points from July – with 14% saying don’t know.

With that in mind, campaign groups YesCymru and All Under One Banner (AUOB) Cymru have organised another March for Independence.

A dragon leading the March for Independence

People will descend on Bangor on 23 September to show their support for an independent Wales. Organisers say that people can arrive at Glanrafon Car Park from 11am, ready for the march itself to start at 1pm. After the march, at around 2pm, the groups will hold a rally at Glanrafon Car Park. YesCymru and AUOBCymru said in a press release that the rally:

will feature a large stage and screen, speakers, and live music. Figures such as Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Sera Cracroft, Joseph Gnagbo, Bryn Fôn, Fleur De Lys, and others will join the rallying cry for Welsh independence with Karen Wynne as MC.

They added that:

Following the rally, an afternoon of folk music will take place between 3pm and 5pm at Tafarn y Glôb in Upper Bangor. As the day transitions into evening, the “Indy Gig” will take place at Theatr Bryn Terfel, Pontio, featuring performances by Fleur De Lys, Tara Bandito, 3 Hwr Doeth, and Maes Parcio. Tickets for this event are available through the Pontio Website.

On top of all this, there will be an ‘Indy Market’ from 10am to 4pm, which the groups say will showcase “a diverse array of organisations and local businesses”.

People going to the march should bring flags, posters, and banners. However, the centrepiece of the event will be a “large roaring 10-metre-long Welsh Dragon”:

It was created by the artist-led organisation Small World Theatre. The dragon will lead the march itself, guiding people through Bangor High Street, onto Glynne Road, and then down Deiniol Road before returning to Glanrafon Car Park.

Creating a ‘better Wales’

One of the event organisers, Geraint Thomas, said in a press release:

The March in Bangor on Saturday presents an opportunity for supporters of Welsh independence to come together, united in our common goal of creating a better Wales. Due to the unprecedented numbers of people expected to attend the march, we have been asked by North Wales Police and Cyngor Gwynedd to ask that supporters use public transport where possible and to arrive in good time.

Actor Sera Cracroft is one of the featured speakers. She said:

The March for Independence in Bangor on Saturday promises to be an unforgettable event. The Dragon symbolises our fiery spirit and unwavering commitment to an independent Wales, and as we march through Bangor, we carry with us the hopes and dreams of a nation determined to forge its own path towards independence.

With support clearly growing for an independent Wales, the march looks set to be an important moment for the independence movement. You can find out more information about it here.

Featured image via YesCymru/AUOBCymru