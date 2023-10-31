Labour MPs need to resign over Starmer’s disgusting position on Gaza

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaking at Chatham House about Israel and Gaza


Labour leader Keir Starmer has reiterated his refusal to back a ceasefire in Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinian people in both Gaza and the Occupied Territories. So far, Labour MPs with a shred of humanity have voiced their opposition to him – but have not resigned. So, is it time for politicians to start stepping down?

Starmer’s speech sums Labour up

On 31 October, Starmer gave a speech about Israel’s assault on Gaza and the Occupied Territories at Chatham House – home to think tank the Royal Institute of International Affairs:

Before the Labour leader had even arrived, people were outside protesting his stance on Israel:

During his speech, Starmer said that:

While I understand calls for a ceasefire, at this stage I do not believe that is the correct position now.

Hamas would be emboldened and start preparing for future violence immediately.

The Labour leader said that asking Israel for a “humanitarian pause” to let aid into Gaza was:

the only credible approach that has any chance of achieving what we all want to see in Gaza – the urgent alleviation of Palestinian suffering.

Starmer also refused to say whether he thought Israel was committing war crimes in Gaza. This was after he previously endorsed Israel cutting off power and water to the territory, and then backtracked – claiming he hadn’t meant that when he blatantly had.

Labour: a ‘vote for genocide’

Predictably, Starmer’s comments caused uproar on social media. Meanwhile, in person, Starmer was booed and called a “war criminal” as he left Chatham House:

As academic Philip Proudfoot highlighted, it’s high time Labour MPs started quitting the party:

Timid Labour MPs need to resign now

So far, some Labour MPs have voiced their opposition to Starmer and the party’s position – and stated their support for a ceasefire. As BBC News reported:

As the Labour leader was defending his position, both Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and London Mayor Sadiq Khan reiterated their calls for a ceasefire.

Mr Sarwar also said past comments made by Sir Keir had caused hurt to Muslims and “any peace loving citizen”.

Speaking to BBC London, Mr Khan didn’t directly criticised his party’s leader but said: “I believe in a de-escalation of the violence not escalation, that’s why I’m calling for a ceasefire.”

Recent YouGov polling shows 76% of people support a ceasefire. Over 60 Labour MPs, including 15 frontbenchers, have called for a ceasefire, too. Moreover, with the party suspending Labour MP Andy McDonald by willfully misrepresenting his comments at a rally, other politicians should be rallying in solidarity with him.

So far, though, timidity appears to the the order of the day. With Labour now a husk of its former self, and little more than an imitation of the Conservative Party, left-wing Labour MPs should have abandoned the party a long time ago, anyway. Now, with Israel having killed thousands of Palestinian children and no end to its bombardment in sight, if these politicians continue to put their own careers before humanity, then they’re as bad as Starmer is.

Featured image via PoliticsJOE – YouTube

    1. To make a major policy speech at Chatham House tells you immediately whose side Starmer is on.
      It’s not ours and it’s not the side of the oppressed Palestinians.

      Labour MPs resign !!! … And give up those safe seats, with safe salaries, and, safe pensions.
      I admire your optimism.
      Not to mention the perks ….
      How many of them are members of Labour Friends of Israel ?
      Follow the money.

