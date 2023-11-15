URGENT: Over 125,000 voters contact their MP to demand a ceasefire ahead of Gaza vote this evening

More than 125 000 people have contacted their MP in the last three days to demand they vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ceasefire now in Gaza

The figure comes from a tally of people taking a Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) e-action to support our call for a ceasefire. The number reflects the scale and depth of public opinion in response to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing and ground offensive which has so far killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children, in 39 days. A Palestinian has been killed every four minutes and a Palestinian child every 10 minutes since Israel’s bombing campaign began.

MPs are poised to vote this evening on a Scottish National Party amendment to the Kings Speech which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. MPs of all are parties are being inundated with emails calling on them to support the amendment. A demonstration outside Parliament at 5pm today is expected to draw several thousand people in support.

‘Examine your conscience’

Ben Jamal, director of PSC says,

We urge all MPs to examine their consciences. This is a basic moral test. Do they vote to stop the killing of thousands of civilians, including thousands more children, or not? Not voting for a ceasefire and voting for a humanitarian pause delivers a message to Palestinians that we seek a pause in the bombing so you can be fed and receive medical supplies before the bombing resumes. Any humanitarian improvements achieved during a pause will be reversed once the bombing starts again. Related articles Julian Assange: sabotage is solidarity where telling the truth is treason

XR place hundreds of childrens’ shoes in Trafalgar Square and call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Read on... Support us and go ad-free With opinion polls showing a large majority of the British public in favour of a ceasefire, no MP should fail to act in accordance with what the public demand and what is morally correct in response to the indiscriminate killing in Gaza.

The rally outside Parliament today begins at 5pm, with a stage and speakers including MPs:

🚨Emergency rally for Palestine 🇵🇸 On Wednesday MPs will vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in Palestine! Join us at 5PM at Parliament on Wednesday 15 November to demand MPs vote for a #CeasefireNow SHARE THIS POST!#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/BaUQu1vApX — PSC (@PSCupdates) November 13, 2023

Featured image via the Canary