National Day of Action across the UK expected to bring tens of thousands out to demand a ceasefire in Gaza

For the sixth Saturday in a row since Israel launched its bombardment of Gaza, tens of thousands of British people are expected to show their opposition to the indiscriminate attacks on civilians which have claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Palestinians, two thirds of them women and children.

Actions across the UK for a ceasefire in Gaza

Last Saturday more than 800 000 people marched in London, one of the largest political demonstrations in British history. On Wednesday 15 November, as MPs prepared to vote on a ceasefire in an amendment brought by the SNP, they received more than 130 000 emails in three days from supporters of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC). The demand for a ceasefire continues to grow, not lessen.

This Saturday 18 November sees a second National Day of Action to allow people in cities, towns and villages across the UK to show that 76% of the UK (as evidenced by a YouGov opinion poll) are in favour of an immediate ceasefire to halt the war crimes we are witnessing on a daily basis. So:

More than 100 actions are expected to take place across the UK in 6th weekend of protests.

The demand is for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of Israel’s illegal siege to allow in desperately needed supplies of humanitarian aid.

UK political leaders are urged to stop their complicity in Israeli war crimes.

There are actions from Abergavenny to Stoke, involving vigils, protests, petitions, fundraising and marches. Several protests will highlight the complicity of corporations like Barclays Bank, which holds over £1 billion in shares, and provides over £3 billion in loans and underwriting to 9 companies whose weapons, components, and military technology have been used in Israel’s armed violence against Palestinians.

Ordinary people in their thousands will demonstrate that the scenes from Gaza have hit home to a wide cross section of the British public. The demand continues for a ceasefire and for our politicians to halt their support for Israel’s war crimes.

‘Appalling collective punishment’ by Israel

Ben Jamal, PSC director, said :

Israel's appalling decision to collectively punish and destroy Gaza has killed one Palestinian every four minutes and a Palestinian child every 10 minutes.

It is cruel, relentless, and illegal under international law. The support given to Israel by UK political leaders is shameful and unjustifiable. This Saturday, ordinary people across the UK will come out again to show the vast majority of them support a ceasefire. They will show their solidarity with Palestinians who are suffering unimaginable harm. They will also demand the root causes are not forgotten – Israel's decades-long military occupation of Palestinian territories and its system of apartheid against Palestinians. We demand justice for the Palestinian people – their right to self-determination and to live in freedom, safety, and with full human rights.

You can read the full list of PSC and other groups’ protests and events on 18 November, and find one near you, here.

Featured image via PSC