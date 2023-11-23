New political party to try and ‘transform’ democracy – amid Labour disarray on Gaza

A new political party is set to launch, off the back of a movement which started several months ago. It’s goal is to ‘transform‘ politics, from the bottom up – amid chaos in Keir Starmer’s Labour.

Time to ‘transform’ politics

Transform, a new party of the left, is set to be launched this weekend in Nottingham amid the Labour leadership’s refusal to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. As the Canary previously wrote, the group launched on 25 July to a flurry of interest. Now, Transform is doing what it said it would – and launching an actual party.

The founding conference, which is taking place on Saturday 25 November, will see hundreds of supporters attend in-person and online for a day of discussion, speeches and workshops:

Speakers will include Romayne Phoenix, the former Co-Chair of the People’s Assembly, and Solma Ahmed, a former member of Labour Women’s Committee and Momentum’s National Coordinating Group (NCG):

🗣️ “We can’t wait for the ‘great and the good’ to save humanity, we have to do it ourselves.” A powerful message from @solma_ahmed ahead of our founding conference next Saturday. You have until tomorrow to get your ticket to join #TFC23. Grab it here: https://t.co/Hbv3VfGjYJ pic.twitter.com/bgaqtIRU92 — Transform Politics 🦋 (@tf_politics) November 18, 2023

Transform Steering Committee member, Alex Mays, said:

13 years of Conservative rule has left our country scarred by poverty and inequality. We want them out just as much as the next person, but we don’t want them replaced with a Tory tribute act. Just like the Tories, Labour opposes a full ceasefire in Gaza, doesn’t support strikes, rejects nationalisation, refuses to defend refugees, and won’t scrap student fees – or even the two-child benefit cap. The British people can’t afford more of the same. We need a new kind of politics, one that provides meaningful solutions to climate change, the cost of living explosion, the erosion of democracy and the spread of war: challenging the system at the root of every crisis we face. At our founding conference this weekend hundreds of us will begin to build a real alternative to the political status quo. We can’t wait to get started.

Getting ready for paid members

Transform was originally a call for a new left party, which was set up by the Breakthrough Party, Left Unity, Liverpool Community Independents, and supported by other individuals from across the labour movement including Ian Hodson, the National President of BFAWU, and former Labour MP Thelma Walker.

Since its launch in late July, Transform has had over 6,300 people sign the call and already has over 50 local groups starting up UK-wide.

Once the party is founded this weekend it will open up for paid membership. There are then plans to register with the Electoral Commission, begin developing a manifesto and prepare to stand candidates in the local elections and general election in 2024.

You can find out more about Transform here.

Featured image via Transform