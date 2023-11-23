New political party to try and ‘transform’ democracy – amid Labour disarray on Gaza
A new political party is set to launch, off the back of a movement which started several months ago. It’s goal is to ‘transform‘ politics, from the bottom up – amid chaos in Keir Starmer’s Labour.
Time to ‘transform’ politics
Transform, a new party of the left, is set to be launched this weekend in Nottingham amid the Labour leadership’s refusal to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. As the Canary previously wrote, the group launched on 25 July to a flurry of interest. Now, Transform is doing what it said it would – and launching an actual party.
The founding conference, which is taking place on Saturday 25 November, will see hundreds of supporters attend in-person and online for a day of discussion, speeches and workshops:
🦋 Now more than ever, we need a real alternative to our broken political system.
A message from @Andrew_Jordan_ ahead of our founding conference in Nottingham next Saturday.
You have until tonight to get your ticket to join #TFC23, so grab yours now: https://t.co/Hbv3VfGjYJ pic.twitter.com/jM6loX28BZ
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
— Transform Politics 🦋 (@tf_politics) November 19, 2023
Speakers will include Romayne Phoenix, the former Co-Chair of the People’s Assembly, and Solma Ahmed, a former member of Labour Women’s Committee and Momentum’s National Coordinating Group (NCG):
🗣️ “We can’t wait for the ‘great and the good’ to save humanity, we have to do it ourselves.”
A powerful message from @solma_ahmed ahead of our founding conference next Saturday.
You have until tomorrow to get your ticket to join #TFC23.
Grab it here: https://t.co/Hbv3VfGjYJ pic.twitter.com/bgaqtIRU92
— Transform Politics 🦋 (@tf_politics) November 18, 2023
Transform Steering Committee member, Alex Mays, said:
13 years of Conservative rule has left our country scarred by poverty and inequality. We want them out just as much as the next person, but we don’t want them replaced with a Tory tribute act. Just like the Tories, Labour opposes a full ceasefire in Gaza, doesn’t support strikes, rejects nationalisation, refuses to defend refugees, and won’t scrap student fees – or even the two-child benefit cap.
The British people can’t afford more of the same. We need a new kind of politics, one that provides meaningful solutions to climate change, the cost of living explosion, the erosion of democracy and the spread of war: challenging the system at the root of every crisis we face.
At our founding conference this weekend hundreds of us will begin to build a real alternative to the political status quo. We can’t wait to get started.
Getting ready for paid members
Transform was originally a call for a new left party, which was set up by the Breakthrough Party, Left Unity, Liverpool Community Independents, and supported by other individuals from across the labour movement including Ian Hodson, the National President of BFAWU, and former Labour MP Thelma Walker.
Since its launch in late July, Transform has had over 6,300 people sign the call and already has over 50 local groups starting up UK-wide.
Once the party is founded this weekend it will open up for paid membership. There are then plans to register with the Electoral Commission, begin developing a manifesto and prepare to stand candidates in the local elections and general election in 2024.
You can find out more about Transform here.
Featured image via TransformSupport us and go ad-free
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.