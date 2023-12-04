The line crossed by Starmer over Israel is far more dangerous than anything proposed by Corbyn

The contested events of 7 October are purported to be an act of provocation by Hamas against Israel. In all truth the evidence is increasingly showing this is part-fiction, forming the pretext to escalation of violence against Palestine by a viciously hostile ruling class in Israel. Moreover, the political will to sustain this injustice against the peaceable people of Palestine is strong, binding together political malefactors around the world – especially Keir Starmer‘s administration in the context of UK politics.

Israel: advancing geopolitical hegemony

Israel is deliberately endangering national, regional, and global security in pursuit of geopolitical dominance in the Middle East, increasing the risk to civilian lives on both sides of the apartheid divide in the process and desecrating the spirit of human rights legislation.

Ultimately the motive for erasing Palestine is to establish total regional dominance for the Israeli state, administered by a government completely invested in the advancement of geopolitical hegemony. This is not world domination waged because of belief in the supremacy of a discrete, distinct, singular ethnic or religious demographic.

This is the work of a covert, clandestine, and unaccountable band of transnational elites whose bind transcends the illusory boundaries of nation, language or religion deployed to pacify civilians.

The only interest Israeli elites have in the fate of the Jewish diaspora is in how serviceable Jews can be for legitimising its diabolical agenda. Israel sustains a large proportion of its support through a reckless and insidious appropriation of the legacy of the Holocaust, in order to inoculate itself from legitimate, righteous criticism. At the same time, the Israeli ruling class projects an image of itself as a righteous victim through means of tightly controlled propaganda.

The technological capabilities of tools of combat, as well power for narrative management are slanted seemingly to the disadvantage of Palestine, but despite this asymmetry of strategic capabilities the consensus globally is decidedly at odds with Israel and its plan.

Despite the abject horror of the massive loss of life in the Middle East right now, the mood of the global community as a whole is in favour of peaceful multilateralism, condemning imperial unilateral interventionism technically illegal under international law.

The effect on the Labour Party

The tragic, cynically calculated decline of Corbynism, as well as the subsequent ascendancy of the neo-Blairite Starmer project, have made the Labour Party a lot less free and was the direct result of massive conspiracy to prevent the election of a pro-Palestinian prime minister.

When Starmer’s great power games started – after being elected on an ultimately insincere manifesto of party unity – firm censorship and propaganda was introduced to neutralise the threat the Labour Party’s democratic socialist faction posed to the status quo, which views free thinking and true democracy as an existential threat.

One particularly vicious manifestation of this campaign is in the alliance between Zionist diplomacy and the Starmer administration, who ideologically converge.

It’s usually condemned as antisemitism when people speculate about possible infiltration of Labour by Mossad and it certainly does have overtones of racist theories about the Jewish “cabal.”

However my interest is not in asking if the global Jewish diaspora is a monolith with malicious intent; it evidently is not.

My interest is in analysing and examining the political machinery of imperialism and any reasonable explanation of the shifting balance of power in geopolitics after WW2 would acknowledge the rapid escalation of the Israeli secret service, Mossad. It is not antisemitism to criticise intervention in the politics of another country by an intelligence agency.

It’s standard procedure of intelligence cabals to interfere in foreign affairs and it is as true of Mossad as it is of MI6, the CIA, and other agencies. It is the modus operandi which bothers me, not the ethnic identity of its employees.

Neutralising pro-Palestinian voices

There is obviously influence for Zionist diplomacy over the Starmer administration, an alliance which created the necessity for Labour’s bureaucrats to embark upon a McCarthyist pursuit of its political enemies, and in the process controlling and narrowing the spectrum of acceptable opinion within the party to ostracise pro-Palestinian sentiment.

This is a post-democratic era, characterised by escalated warfare against the left, locally, nationally, and globally, effectively ending free and fair elections.

The Labour leadership’s list of enemies has grown to embrace, beyond Jeremy Corbyn, a large amount of the party membership he’s allied with. The Israeli ruling class and its perverse ethno-nationalist ideology fuelling genocide of Palestinians is perhaps the preeminent enemy of Corbynism and the main focus of its ire.

Thus the regime has a strong motivation to eliminate and neutralise the influence of a pro-Palestinian, anti-imperial possible future prime minister. Once you understand characteristic imperial tactics and Machiavellian rubric, the true state of affairs becomes clear.

Starmer, not content with kicking out Corbyn, is even making enemies of grassroots activists, people of integrity keen for a civic-minded debate on his controversial decision to suspend and remove the whip from Corbyn.

It is certainly wrong to penalise free discussion of policy within the confines of the law of this country. Starmer is an adversary to Labour socialism because of his agenda to capitulate policy to the needs of big business donors. Most of his positions are the same as the Tory government’s, making it possible to see Starmer’s Labour and the Tories as one entity, the same power, despite surface differences and a very, very slightly more hospitable environment for social justice movements in the event of a Starmer government.

Intersecting with the Tory hard-right

An example of the intersection between the hard right Tory government and Starmer is the Parliamentary Labour Party’s (PLP’s) support for a surge in war spending, favouring bombs over investment in public services. It is not a delusional adherence to a 1960s political fantasy to suggest that taxpayer money could be better invested in schools, libraries, and hospitals, it is simply common sense and pragmatic utilitarianism (maximise positive outcomes for the maximum number of people).

During moments like the coronavirus crisis, Starmer has been hesitant to present an alternative opposition to government policy, erring on the side of praise. His biggest commitment to the agenda of the right, however, comes from his rehearsal of pro-Zionist propaganda, with “antisemitism” being cynically used as a political tool behind the bludgeoning of apologist arguments for Israeli war crimes into public discourse.

This repellent, opportunistic abuse of antisemitism was repeated throughout the media’s attempts to discredit Corbyn, so much so that they were able to destroy his reputation as a principled, veteran anti-racist. At one point, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, another ally of Zionist extremism, claimed that he would use his power to prevent Corbyn’s election when in fact that decision lies squarely with the sovereign UK electorate, or at least ought to.

Such blatant Zionist interference in the internal democracy of the Labour Party was not acknowledged by the political mainstream, because these truthful, accurate narratives are portrayed as the antisemitic enemy to Israeli self-determination. The tale the establishment tells is one of widespread, aggressive chauvinism against Jews, against which their allies must be eternally vigilant.

This story is disinformation, and the Labour left has collapsed under pressure from the political agents perpetuating this falsehood.

The new McCarthyism

The happenings of recent politics have proven that this information war and narrative control mission is focused not just on Corbyn, but on the entire alliance he galvanised.

In response to internal party debate about the suspension and removal of the whip, party bureaucrats have suspended dozens of innocent members conscientiously questioning the leadership. The reporting on this development by the progressive, independent left media, which has rightly criticised Starmer’s nascent dictatorship, might be right, but it is not the view of the political establishment, largely sympathetic to the persecution of Corbynism.

So far the media has ignored that Starmer crosses a line far more dangerous than what’s represented by Corbyn.

The examples never end of the political policing of supporters of the Labour left, representing the agenda of a totalitarian regime that’s emerged during the new McCarthyism. To enforce this regime, the establishment has needed to reconcile the public to their own suppression. To rationalise its persecution of Corbynism, elites have treated it as a form of ideological extremism, with the implicit assumption that Blairite centrism is the only agenda deserving of time, attention, and respect.

Policies crafted in the public interest generate outrage, while the cronyism and corruption of the centre is viewed as a standard.

The leader of the opposition isn’t allowed to advocate policies that will resonate with the electorate, while the government is able to spin its self-serving policies in the media. And the narrow agenda of corporatocracy is protected by the media-politico complex, whilst the accurate criticisms levelled against it by independent media analysts is censored on social media.

Resistance that precedes change

This commitment to capitalist totalitarianism among elites – and therefore to the type of fascist reaction the West has so long thought itself immune from – is rationalised through the logic that it is a radical, progressive resistance to left fundamentalism. The monolithic ideology of capitalist realism has conquered heterogeneous, pluralist social democracy, making the superiority of the neoliberal regime the default assumption of the dominant political centre.

Buoyant radical hope for a Corbynite restoration of the UK’s neoliberal political economy to its former glory as a world-leading social democracy has been betrayed by a violent crackdown. Reactionary in nature, the censorship and propaganda that’s occurring is imposed by authoritarianism, because it’s built upon hierarchical, elitist power. And authoritarian hierarchical, elitist power is a system that’s evolved to efficiently exploit the weaknesses of the people.

The thought police of the ascendant Labour right yield authority from the aggressive Zionist psyops the elite class is happy to rehearse, and from the logic that Corbyn represents a fundamentalist threat to political virtues.

Until we can next reelect a socialist to the leadership of the Labour Party, the best we can do to resist these cynical, opportunistic attacks on democracy is to insist on fearlessly having the debate that Starmer so fears.

