Johnson says ‘sorry’ – but ONLY for getting caught calling Long Covid ‘b*llocks’

Boris Johnson’s first day at the Covid Inquiry was underscored by his inability to apologise to long Covid patients properly – summing up his arrogance and contempt for most of the public.

‘Gulf War syndrome’ ‘bollocks’ says Johnson

As the Canary previously reported, earlier in the Covid Inquiry a lawyer for some Long Covid groups revealed that Johnson had written that the disease was “bollocks”. He also noted the former PM wrote it was “Gulf War Syndrome stuff”.

Now, we know that Johnson didn’t really believe this – but only if you believe him in the first place. This is because on Wednesday 6 December lawyers questioned him again on long Covid. As Press Association (PA) reported, Hugo Keith KC asked Johnson if it was “fair” that he’d been “less than sympathetic” to people living with long Covid, and whether or not it was fair he “questioned” the existence of the illness. Johnson said:

[It’s] not really [fair], no. The words that I scribbled in the margins of submissions about long Covid have obviously been now publicised and I’m sure that they have caused hurt and offence to the huge numbers of people who do indeed suffer from that syndrome. And I regret very much using that language and I should have thought about the possibility of future publication.

‘Thought about the possibility of future publication’? Translate that from ‘Johnson doublespeak’, and you get ‘I should have thought about whether I’d get caught‘.

Johnson also claimed the ‘Gulf War syndrome/bollocks’ comments were him trying to “get to the truth of the matter” of what long Covid was. He also said advisors only gave him a “proper” paper on the disease in summer 2021. This is despite former health secretary Matt Hancock claiming to the Covid Inquiry that the government began a “messaging campaign” in October 2020.

Long Covid: hedge your bets, apparently

Despite this, PA reported that:

Johnson “continued to make disparaging references to whether or not this is Gulf War syndrome stuff” in February 2021, and again in June 2021.

The former PM also sent a WhatsApp message in February 2021, saying:

Do we really believe in long Covid? Why can’t we hedge it more? I bet it’s complete Gulf War Syndrome stuff.

So, we know that Johnson is not really sorry about his comments – but we don’t know if he’s any closer to accepting that long Covid is actually a real, physical disease (just like Gulf War syndrome is). Typical Johnson, really – no one is any the wiser even after listening to him.

Only apologising because he got caught

PA reported that chief executive of Long Covid Kids Sammie McFarland said of Johnson’s testimony:

Boris Johnson didn’t apologise for using the language because it was wrong; he only apologised because he got found out and his actions have caused years of bullying and stigma for people suffering from Long Covid. We need a sincere apology. But more than that we need action and the inquiry to create meaningful and impactful recommendations going forward. Johnson also said that people think they are unwell. He needs to recognise that this is a real disease and a consequence of the pandemic alongside the unfortunate deaths and hospitalisations.

McFarland is correct: Johnson is only sorry he got caught. What other non-apologies (or in his words, ‘bollocks’) he’ll spout on his second day of evidence to the Covid Inquiry is anyone’s guess – but it’s unlikely to be any comfort to the millions of people affected.

