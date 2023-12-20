Peace and Justice Project adds another concert to its Music for a Ceasefire campaign

The Jeremy Corbyn-founded Peace and Justice Project has announced another concert as part of its “Music for a Ceasefire” action – calling for an end to Israel’s bombardment of Palestine.

Peace and Justice Project: using music to make change

As of 9am on Wednesday 20 December, Israel had killed 19,667 people in Gaza – the majority of them being women and children. The UN estimates Israel’s assault has displaced 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents. Aid agencies have growing concerns about their limited ability to help. Gazans are facing a perilous winter, and the UN children’s agency warned that “child deaths due to disease could surpass those killed in bombardments”.

So, Corbyn’s organisation has been trying to show solidarity with Palestinians while also calling for a ceasefire. With this, the Music for a Ceasefire project has announced another fundraising gig.

The Peace and Justice Project said:

We’re delighted to announce the London leg of Music For A Ceasefire will be taking place at The Dome on Thursday 11 January! Join us Lambrini Girls and special guests Enola Gay for a great night of music to raise absolutely vital funds for humanitarian aid on the ground in Gaza. We will also be joined on the night by our founder Jeremy Corbyn! Tickets for this event are on sale and selling fast, so make sure you get yours from the link below before they’re all gone. Related articles Bristol Labour’s Christmas buffet disrupted by protestors reminding them ‘Gaza is a graveyard for children’

Labour’s position on Israel-Gaza is now somehow even worse than the Tories’ Read on... Support us and go ad-free

You can book tickets here.

It follows the Music for a Ceasefire concert in Manchester on 20 December. The event included performances from Witch Fever and Shrill Carder. Moreover, the gig in London comes as over 1,000 artists signed the Peace and Justice Project’s open letter also calling for a ceasefire.

As the Canary previously reported, Sam Fender, The Libertines, Paloma Faith, and Rag N Bone Man are among over 1,000 artists who are backing Jeremy Corbyn’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The musicians have all signed the Peace and Justice Project-led open letter Music For A Ceasefire calling for Israel to end its bombing of Gaza and hostilities in the Occupied Territories.

Music for a Ceasefire in Gaza

Corbyn, alongside the Peace & Justice Project, has launched the ‘Music For A Ceasefire’ open letter, bringing together a diverse coalition of artists, musicians and performers demanding the UK and US governments to call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The letter states:

We the undersigned call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the bombardment of Palestine that has already taken the lives of over 10,000 innocent civilians, aid workers and journalists. The United Nations secretary general António Guterres has said Gaza is becoming “a graveyard for children”, and whilst the devastation continues, the UK and US governments fail to stand up for humanity, condemn the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and advocate for peace instead of bloodshed. A ceasefire would allow for unhindered humanitarian aid in Gaza, where the World Health Organisation has said the level of death and suffering by the 2.2 million civilians caught up in this conflict is “hard to fathom”.

The Peace and Justice Project said:

Since launching the Music For A Ceasefire open letter, we have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal response in the music and arts community and look forward to announcing further shows up and down the country to support grassroots music venues and the cause of peace. We hope you will be able to join us for an incredible night to raise vital funds for humanitarian aid on the ground in Gaza.

MUSIC FOR A CEASEFIRE: LIVE IN LONDON

Date: Thursday 11 January.

Doors open: 7:30pm.

Location: The Dome, 2A Dartmouth Park Road, Tufnell Park, London N19 5QH.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse

Featured image via the Peace and Justice Project