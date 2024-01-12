The government is doing nothing about the lies manufacturers sell to us about UK radiators – and it costs us billions

A documentary video produced by supplier UK Radiators has revealed the financial and ethical implications of misinformation in the heating industry, impacting consumers across Britain. The boss of the company is urging for immediate action against what he calls these “deceptive practices” – because it’s costing consumers billions.

UK Radiators: exposing the great British heating rip off

UK Radiators is, on the face of it, a radiator supplier. However, the company has now branched out into campaigning. It has launched a short video documentary called The Lies Costing Britain £Billions – EXPOSED. It looks at the regulations surrounding radiators in the UK and whether manufacturers and retailers are adhering to them. Spoiler alert: they’re not.

Rob Nezard is the managing director of UK Radiators. He noted in the documentary that:

In order to comply with British standards, and to be sold legally in the UK, a radiator’s heat output must be tested by a notified body and the heat output advertised for the radiator backed by the test results. The unfortunate truth is that there are millions of radiators sold every year that have not been tested, and the heat outputs being advertised are overstated. Why does this matter? Because it affects the efficiency of your heating system, and ends up costing you money in higher heating bills.

As part of the investigation, tests were conducted on five radiators purchased from five prominent retailers. The results were shocking.

Given the size of the retailers in question, the number of radiators sold per year and the lifetime of each radiator spanning over a decade, the unnecessary costs being put onto the heating bills of the British public are estimated to be in the billions.

As an example, the investigation found that manufacturers and retailers were exaggerating the heat output of one radiator by a staggering 38%.

Watch the full documentary below:

“We cannot allow these practices to go unchecked”

This situation highlights a critical failure in regulatory enforcement, allowing suppliers to operate without accountability. It’s not just about financial loss; it’s about consumer trust and industry integrity.

Nezard said:

As an industry leader, it’s our responsibility to advocate for transparency and consumer protection. We cannot allow these practices to continue unchecked. The documentary video aims to raise awareness of this issue and gain support for a petition that calls on the relevant government ministers to begin enforcing the regulations that are already in place.

UK Radiators is calling on the government to “do its job” – which currently it’s not.

Given we have been in a cost of living crisis for what seems like years, part of which has been spiralling energy costs thanks to the lack of action by government and energy companies – it’s a kick in the teeth to all of us that manufacturers and retailed are kicking us again by ripping us off with radiators.

You can sign UK Radiators petition calling on the government to act here.

Featured image via UK Radiators – YouTube