The Canary launched its brand-new website on Monday 15 January – kind of – and we want readers’ feedback on it.

A new year, a new-look website for the Canary

The new site is the most radical shake up we’ve done since 2018 – if not ever. Gone is the static Canary homepage where articles are lined up like robots. Instead, we’ve put in place a more immersive experience, where stories are easily found in their different categories: news, most read, analysis, opinion, editorial, trending, and letters.

We’ve begun tidying up the site, as well – removing a lot of pages that weren’t needed. The mobile version (which is what around 80% of readers access the Canary on) has had its gremlins banished – so reading our articles should be an easy experience.

And, we have some new features too – like dark mode and a like/dislike function at the top of each article. Both of these changes were at readers’ requests. Plus, in the next few days you’ll be able to install the Canary on your mobile home screen and have it functioning like an app.

Bear with us – but feed back to us, also

The biggest thing for us is that the site is now very, very quick on both desktop and mobile. We hope this will mean a better reading experience for everyone.

However, bear with us. Switching to an entirely new site theme wasn’t a quick task. It took about 20 hours, all things told. So, there are still bits we need to iron out. You may notice some loss of functionality if you’re a member or subscriber. Also, the ‘Support Us’ page is not currently working.

These and any other glitches will be sorted in the next day or two. Adverts will also be returning to the site in the next day. However, these will be far less intrusive than they were. Currently, there’s some repetition of articles on our homepage where these would be.

In the meantime, we’d love to know what you, our readers, think. Please email us via membership(at)thecanary.co – or comment on this article if you’re a member or subscriber. We want to know what you think is good, what you think is bad, and what you would like to see that maybe isn’t there. Please send us your thoughts – because as always, this is your platform too.

