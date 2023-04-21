Forthcoming Department of Education guidance for schools goes beyond targeting trans kids

The Times has reported that the Department of Education’s (DoE) new guidance on transgender students will be published “within weeks”. The guidance will state that schools must out trans pupils to their parents. Beyond this, it will also state that a child’s name and pronouns can’t be used in school without their parents’ permission.

The Canary has already stated that both main party leaders appear to favour this guidance. We also pointed out that this is potentially dangerous for vulnerable trans children, on top of being pointlessly cruel. Consider the following example:

A trans child thinks that they will be beaten or thrown out of their home for coming out. However, they think their school will be more accepting. They choose to use a different name at school. Then, their school is compelled to out the child to their parents – that is if Policy Exchange, Starmer, and Sunak get their way. This is a clear safeguarding risk. What’s more, it should be obvious to anyone with an ounce of care for the children they’re speaking of. But apparently this goes out the window where trans kids are concerned.

However, the guidelines now reported by the Times are actively worse than we were expecting.

The guidelines

We already knew that the new ruleset was going to be harmful towards trans kids. However, it appears that they will go far beyond just transness in scope. The Times reported that:

It will be clear that certain triggers, such as a child changing their name, must involve parents and require their consent before the school can affirm their new identity. Changes to uniform, such as a boy who begins wearing a skirt, are considered less obvious triggers but will nonetheless be highlighted in a similar way.

First things first. A trans child should be free to explore their gender identity. They shouldn’t have to fear reprisals from parents, teachers, or a system which hates them. This should be a given, though Lord knows that’s no longer the case.

However, one of the triggers mentioned was “a boy who begins wearing a skirt”. Now, a boy wearing a skirt – provided he hasn’t said anything to the contrary – is not a trans kid. He is a kid wearing a skirt. In fact, this is an example of gender non-conformity at it’s most basic. And now, the DoE – and the government behind it – believe that this is something that they should stick their oar into.

So how did we get here?

The justification behind this overreach is apparently the DoE’s reading of the Cass Report . The Times reported that the DoE’s guidelines draw on: