Ukraine’s potential post-war NATO membership is causing waves
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said Ukraine will join the US-dominated alliance after the war is over. But the war is far from over – and Ukrainian membership could have implications for any future settlement. At the same time, NATO‘s own rapid expansion could carry its own security implications in Europe, and globally.
Speaking ahead of a military summit in Germany, Stoltenberg said:
Let me be clear, Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family.
He added:
Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.
However, Ukrainian membership will not be on the table until the war is over. Joining now would apply NATO’s Article 5 and drag all the bloc’s allies into direct conflict with Russia. Article 5 states:
Collective defence means that an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.
Read on...
Russian goals
Stopping Ukraine joining NATO is a stated Russian objective. It’s one which foreign minister Dmitry Peskov repeated Thursday.
Finland recently joined the bloc, much to the discomfort of Russia. This move effectively doubled NATO’s border with Russia and added thousands of troops to the bloc’s roster.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskiy urged NATO to issue an invitation to join it immediately:
I am grateful for the invitation to attend the summit but it is important that Ukraine also receives a corresponding invitation [to join].
There were no barriers to an invitation, he said:
There is no objective barrier that would prevent the adoption of political decisions on inviting Ukraine to the alliance. And right now, when the majority of people in Nato countries and the majority of Ukrainians support our country’s accession to the alliance, it is time for appropriate decisions.
NATO expansion
NATO has seen a rapid growth since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. New members like Finland are a significant boost to the alliance. In April 2023, Stoltenberg discussed further militarisation of the bloc’s eastern borders. Meanwhile, in August 2022 it was reported that NATO, China and Russia were all looking to the Arctic in their bids to expand.
In May 2022, Spain and the UK were lobbying NATO to counter Russian activity in Africa. British defence secretary Ben Wallace even suggested migrants flows were being used as a ‘weapon’:
If (Russia) can use migrant flows as a weapon at one end of Europe, they can certainly use it at the other.
He was referring to claims that Belarus and Russia steered non-Ukrainian refugees into Poland, in retaliation for EU sanctions in 2022. It’s a claim with an unclear basis in evidence which can hardly help the plight of refugees and displaced people.
Meanwhile, NATO’s decision to allow a post-war Ukraine to join is largely symbolic. There are various barriers to this in practice. The most obvious one being Russia, which is determined to stop such a thing occurring. Plus, there is little sense that the war could actually end soon. As the Canary has already suggested, one possibility is a decades-long stand-off in the mould of India and Pakistan.
In light of these complications, NATO’s membership plans for Ukraine look rather empty.
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/fric.matej, cropped to 770 x 403, licenced under CC BY-SA 4.0.
We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support
The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.
The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.
So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.