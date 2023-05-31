The DWP’s latest Universal Credit change is yet more nonsense, and will still leave people worse off

Of course, as the Canary previously reported, the DWP’s push to get economically inactive people into work is nonsense – not least because there aren’t enough jobs in the first place. However, even if you ignore this, Universal Credit’s increase in childcare costs payments is still nonsense.

Read on...

DWP: mo money, mo nonsense

The cost of childcare is huge:

For full-time childcare, the average cost is £285 a week.

For part-time, it’s £148 a week.

The DWP’s £951 maximum for one child is per Universal Credit assessment period. That’s usually a calendar month – running from the same date one month to the next. So, on that basis the department would pay, at the most, £219 a week.

This is £66, or 23%, short of the average costs. Meanwhile, in 2022 parents were already paying out up to two-thirds of their wages on childcare.

So, Stride’s claim of the DWP ‘helping parents re-enter’ work is based on parents effectively being worse off in work. Plus, as Green Party work and welfare spokesperson professor Catherine Rowett pointed out:

Sounds like good news for those on UC, but child care costs have actually risen exponentially and few can afford to pay the actual price and still take home any pay.

And where are we to get the childcare workers from? https://t.co/34Oer6gNXH — Prof Catherine Rowett 💚 Ex-MEP (@catherinerowett) May 31, 2023

Much like the benefit increases in April, the DWP’s Universal Credit childcare costs rise don’t actually reflect the reality of real life. It can claim it’s a rise all it wants – but the department is still leaving people who are reliant on the benefit in dire straits.

Featured image via the Guardian – YouTube, Paisley Scotland – Flickr, resized under licence CC BY 2.0, and Wikimedia