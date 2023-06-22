Calls for solidarity, as Turkish drones assassinate members of the Kurdish women’s movement
The Turkish military assassinated Yusra Darwish, the co-chair of Qamişlo canton council in Northeast Syria, on 20th June. Missiles fired from a Turkish drone killed Yusra, who was also a prominent member of the Kurdish women’s movement.
A revolution has been underway in Rojava, Northeast Syria since 2012, based on the ideas of women’s freedom, grassroots democracy, and an ecological society. The Turkish state is opposed to this revolution, and has been trying to destroy it since it began.
The drone strike also killed attended their funeral in Qamişlo., Yusra’s deputy co-chair, and the driver of the car, housands of people
Again, fascist Turkey attacks women who are politically active & at forefront of democracy & women's liberation in society.
This is the misogynist face of Turkey, which tries to intimidate women who are politically active in the Autonomous Administration in North & East Syria. pic.twitter.com/bG3i4Syg2a
— Kongra Star Women's Movement Rojava (@starrcongress) June 20, 2023
The enemy should know that the struggle started by comrade Rihan [Leyman] will continue at any cost.
‘Our answer will be the women’s revolution’
This is by no means the first time the Turkish state has used assassination attacks against the Kurdish women’s movement. Zehra Berkel, Hebûn Mele Xelîl, and Emina Weysi were members of the Kongreya Star women’s federation. The Turkish military murdered them in another drone attack in 2020. Last year Nagîhan Akarsel, co-editor of Jineoloji magazine, was assassinated in an attack on her house in Suleimaniye in Iraqi Kurdistan. Jineoloji carries out decolonial dissemination of knowledge in the social sciences of, by, and for women. It is associated with the ideas of the Kurdish women’s movement. Kongreya Star wrote at the time:
the Turkish state has persistently tried to weaken the struggle. But the persistence, will and strength of the freedom-loving women will not be weakened or broken. Our answer will be the victory of the women’s revolution all over the world.
The Turkish state’s attacks on the revolutionary women of the Kurdish Freedom Movement are systematic and long-established. To read Kongra Star’s dossier on the assassinations of their comrades click here.
UK group condemns the killings
Kurdistan Solidarity Network (KSN) is a UK group which supports the revolutionary politics of the Kurdish Freedom Movement and the Rojava revolution. KSN Jin, the autonomous women’s structure of the KSN, made the following statement:
KSN Jin went on to speak about Leyman Shiweish:
The statement continued:
The killings of Yusra, Leyman and Farat are part of a Turkish military campaign of drone strikes and shelling. Turkish drones have killed at least 21 people over the past weeks.
The European Kurdish Democratic Societies Congress (KCDK-E) have called for international solidarity against Turkish aggression. They said that the Turkish state wants to occupy and ethnically cleanse more of Northeast Syria:
It is necessary to see that the invading Turkish army has a very serious and clear goal of occupying and dekurdifying the region. It also replaces the Kurdish population by people from other places in the region.
KCDK-E called for people around the world to stand up against the Turkish attacks. People in Suleimaniye, Brussels, and Bern have already held demonstrations against the attacks. You can follow Kurdistan Solidarity Network to find out about solidarity events in the UK.
Featured image via Kongra Star
Get involved
- Read Kongra Star’s report: Assassination of Vanguards of the Women’s Revolution.
- Also check out this dossier from the Kurdish women’s movement in Europe: Feminicide as a Weapon of War.
