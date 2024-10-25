Ever since Wes Streeting announced Labour’s new NHS public consultation on Monday, I’ve had questions buzzing away in the back of my mind.

The new NHS public consultation

In case you’ve missed the news about this, the new Labour Party government unveiled something earlier this week.

It wasn’t a shedload of investment into the NHS.

It wasn’t a plan for a shedload of investment into the NHS either.

No, it was a new NHS public consultation, to advise the government on what they thought should be done to improve things in the NHS.

Wes Streeting has said that he wants everyone to contribute, and there’s a press release on the government’s own website which says:

Health Secretary calls on entire nation to shape the government’s plans to overhaul the NHS.

Various media outlets dutifully printed articles about this, and we saw an entirely predictable response from the mainstream media. If you’re a Canary reader, I’m sure you’ll find this as frustrating as I do.

Media coverage entirely lacking

The “politically progressive” outlets, most of which have been huge apologists when Starmer has dropped various pledges, have covered the new NHS public consultation favourably; giving our new government both headlines and grace, neither of which they necessarily deserve.

More conservative media outlets have immediately leapt to attack the project, by identifying submissions from the public which are rude or inappropriate, and don’t take the NHS public consultation seriously. None of the mainstream media outlets, from what I can see, are asking the questions which actually need to be asked:

“Why didn’t the Labour party conduct this consultation before the General Election, if it was necessary? After all, they’ve had years to do so”.

“If it had to happen when they were in power, then why didn’t they launch the consultation as soon as they entered Number 10 Downing Street?”

And crucially…

“We already know what the public thinks about the NHS, because numerous polls have been conducted in recent years. Why aren’t Labour examining the knowledge available, and then taking swift action to fix things?”

Labour laying cover for itself?

Horribly, I have suspicions about why they are delaying taking action. I don’t have any actual evidence for my suspicions; they’re simply the result of campaigning for the NHS for almost ten years, and observing the actions of politicians. I’ve watched leaders dither, deflect, distract and blame others more times than I can count, and I confess it’s made me a bit cynical.

I suspect the new Labour government has decided to conduct this huge, lengthy NHS public consultation now (which will only conclude in the New Year), because it will provide cover for them over the coming colder months as the pressures in the NHS rise.

As the demands from the public, the patients, and the staff mount up (as they tend to do, during the winter), these demands can be countered by the Labour government.

“We’re already taking action”, I imagine they will say. “We wanted you to feel heard! Click here! Contribute!”. And as the ambulance bays fill and the A&E waits rise, we won’t see the emergency action we need. Instead we’ll be delivered updates about the number of people who have gone to the website and added their thoughts.

It provides the perfect distraction technique, politically, and sometimes projects like this can actually be used to point the finger back at anyone who dares to question their plan. Those complaining about a lack of action may find that *they* are blamed; for not respecting the democratic process which the new government is attempting to enact.

The NHS public consultation must deliver

The biggest question in my mind, the loudest one, the one which I find myself returning to again and again, is how transparent this NHS public consultation will be.

How will Labour measure the opinions that are being offered to them?

How will they weigh them up?

How will they then present this information back to us?

After all, if our new government truly is committed to running an NHS public consultation to deliver the changes that the public wants, then we need to see what the public is saying, and we need to know that Starmer and Streeting are sticking to delivering those things.

The public was told that a Labour government meant change, and this change needs to extend beyond their policy commitments and whatever budgetary announcements they might make in the autumn budget and beyond.

The public deserves to know that this new government respects them, is honest with them, and if they’re going to run an NHS public consultation, that they deliver what the public truly wants.

