Hourglass, the only UK-wide charity dedicated to calling time on the abuse, harm and exploitation of older people, is raising concerns of a social care catastrophe following the release of the CQC’s State of Care report, published on Friday 25 October.

State of Care: damning

The report reveals a shocking level of discontent among care staff in the UK due to inadequate training, high staff turnover and vacancy rates. The report reveals that by the end of 2023/24 over a quarter of staff in care homes have left their roles, with vacancy rates three times higher than the wider economy.

A GMB Union survey shows that 70% of social care workers say understaffing is negatively affecting their mental health in addition to increasing rates of care workers neglecting themselves.

The charity warns that this level of dissatisfaction among care staff is a huge risk factor for the abuse and neglect of older people and raises deep concerns over the future of the care sector.

Hourglass also warns of troubling reports from the CQC regarding a lack of understanding of older people with dementia. Ineffective support, poor training and a lack of specialist care results in increased risk of abuse. The report notes from an anonymous source that:

The people treating him didn’t know how to communicate and shouted at him about causing distress. I intervened on several occasions. We were left for long periods of time with no explanations.

Take the OATH

With an extra nine million older people, a population the size of London, set to populate the UK by 2050, Hourglass is calling on the UK government to prioritise reform of the social care sector to protect this ageing population from abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The charity is encouraging everyone to support their Older Age, Tomorrow’s Hope (OATH) campaign, which calls on the general public, third sector leaders, care professionals and businesses to sign up and support a Safer Ageing Society by 2050.

The charity is urging those keen to support the charity to donate by visiting www.wearehourglass.org.uk/ donate or Text SAFER to 70460 to donate £10. Texts cost £10 plus one standard rate message and you’ll be opting in to hear more about our work and fundraising via telephone and SMS. If you’d like to give £10 but do not wish to receive marketing communications, text SAFERNOINFO to 70460.

Featured image via the Canary