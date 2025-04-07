Activists linked to campaign group Extinction Rebellion aged four to 83 have occupied the road outside BP St James’s Square London HQ to demand the oil giant reverse their controversial decision to scrap the previous shareholder-backed energy transition strategy.

BP: ‘don’t play games with our futures’

Dozens of school children were at the protest with their families, taking part in themed activities and writing letters to BP CEO, Murray Auchincloss in response to his company’s change of tack.

At the protest the CEO’s face features on signs reading: “WANTED For Destroying Our Future”:

Over the weekend, Chris Packham “sparked fury” according to the Daily Express when he helped erect similar Wanted posters featuring BP’s CEO on London Underground trains:

We've focussed on the big names , Shell , Exxon , BP , but these companies are run by people . People who hide behind those brands to keep their anonymity . These corporations , and their leaders , are committing ecocide and they must be held accountable . — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) April 5, 2025

CEO Auchincloss, who took home £5.4m in pay in 2024, announced a ‘fundamental reset’ of BP’s business in February, cutting more than £4bn to BP’s low-carbon investment and increasing oil and gas investment by £7.9bn.

BP’s U-turn comes after planet-warming gas levels rose more than ever in 2024 and the Earth’s average surface temperature was the warmest on record, resulting in increased global levels of flooding, wildfires, droughts, and crop failures.

Extinction Rebellion’s road occupation featured an oil-themed snakes-and-ladders called Turbine and Pipeline:

There were school lollipop ladies carrying lollipops saying “Stop” and “BP no U-Turn”; banners reading “Don’t Play Games With Our Children’s Futures” and “Big Profits Before People”:

The Oil Slickers were in flowing black robes:

Drummers and BP sunflower logos dripping with oil were also present:

In an emotive display one activist dressed as a BP executive slowly poured oil over three kneeling rebels, and then onto a long row of empty children’s shoes lined up in front of the building, symbolising what BP’s strategy U-turn means for our children’s futures:

Lobbying from dark money think tanks

BP’s board has been criticised for not giving shareholders the opportunity to vote on the strategy U-turn after a majority of shareholders endorsed the previous plan in 2023.

Activist shareholder group Follow This has been part of the pushback against the U-Turn, warning:

The board is investing in what could become stranded assets, and even betting against its own analysts’ forecasts. Even shareholders who don’t prioritize climate risk should be concerned about BP’s financial stability.

Last week the world’s largest insurance company Allianz warned that the climate crisis is on track to destroy capitalism, as the risks become uninsurable.

In 2018 BP were revealed to be the “dark money” behind the Tufton Street charity the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), a secretive right wing think tank paid to influence government ministers. BP had been funding them every year for the last 51 years.

In return, the IEA lobbied ministers on issues ranging from safety and environmental standards to tax rates, and advocated for increased North Sea drilling and a revival of fracking.

Monday’s action was a collaboration between XR’s Cut The Ties To Fossil Fuels campaign, XR Families, and XR Grandparents And Elders.

BP: it must be stopped

BBC wildlife presenter and campaigner Chris Packham said:

BP’s U-turn shows oil companies were never serious about the green transition. It’s clear that unless we stop them they will burn every last drop of oil – while their shareholders fill their pockets. That means we’ll see more flooding, superstorms, drought and hunger. And no future for our kids. The free market isn’t fixing this – the government needs to regulate these companies or change their legal structure. The government is allowing continuing ‘greenwash’ of fossil fuel companies through their advertising and sponsorship. If, like me, you believe there should be a ban on this, please sign my parliamentary petition so we can get a debate in parliament.

Katherine Hill, 45, a maternity worker present at the action with her three children said:

We are here because of the U-turn. BP is doubling down on planet-killing fossil fuel extraction and slashing renewable investments. We are here to question and to make these climate criminals think about all the young lives they are condemning to a hothouse planet.

Caroline Hartnell, 74, grandmother from Wandsworth, London also present said:

BP has cynically used its immense power and wealth to influence government energy policy to maximise oil and gas extraction, despite the clear scientific consensus that continuing to burn fossil fuels is accelerating climate change and will kill billions of people. They are burning my children and grandchildren’s future and they are clearly not going to stop or even slow down. These people should be in the dock for what they are doing.

Featured image and additional images via Gareth Morris and Kirk Pritchard