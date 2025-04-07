Lead organiser for the Great Ride of Return cycle rides campaign for Gaza, Tony McKenzie, is currently missing. And concerningly, he hasn’t been seen now for nearly a month. Groups and individuals from the Gaza Sunbirds paracycling team to rapper Lowkey, as well as hundreds of people in his local community, are calling for help to find him.

Tony McKenzie: prominent pro-Palestine campaigner currently missing

On 26 March, 58-year-old Tony was officially reported missing to Met police. He was last seen on 10 March in Lower Clapton, Hackney, London.

The Gaza Sunbirds – a paracycling team founded in the Strip that has been delivering life-saving supplies to people across Gaza – has issued a social media appeal to find him:

In it, the team wrote:

We’re looking for our friend, Tony 💔

The post describes that Tony is:

a beloved community member and the main organizer of the Great Ride of Return – London. Many of you may know him from Palestine solidarity events. He often wore watermelon-patterned clothing and carried warmth and commitment wherever he went.

There is currently a missing persons report out for Tony with the Met police, under the case reference number: 01/7310072/25. The Gaza Sunbirds team is urgently asking for any information to help locate Tony:

Out of respect for his family, we’re sharing limited details—but we are deeply concerned and holding onto hope. If you have have any info, please contact 101 & [email protected]

Find Tony Team: people come out in search of Tony

As the Gaza Sunbirds’ post notes, Tony McKenzie is the chief London organiser of the synchronised solidarity cycle rides. Campaigners have held the Great Ride of Return a number of times since Israel began its genocide in Gaza. They take their name from the 2018 Great March of Return protests. During this, Palestinians in Gaza walked to the walls of the barricaded territory to demand their freedom.

Thousands of people have taken part in the rides around the globe, inspired by the paracycling efforts on the ground in Gaza.

Neighbours and activists have come together in search of Tony, forming the ‘Find Tony Team’. More than 200 people have been out handing out leaflets, and posting to social media in the hopes of locating him.

As the Voice reported:

So far there have been two search parties across East London. With a third will be taking place into Walthamstow.

Moreover, it stated how Tony had:

recently undergone knee surgery, which has further heightened concerns for his welfare.

Now, time is obviously of the essence. So, Tony’s friends and community hope that anyone with any information on his whereabouts will reach out to them urgently so he can be found.

