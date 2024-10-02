A year since the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza began, the Gaza Sunbirds para-cycling team encourages supporters to take to the streets on their bikes and ride for freedom. 15 cities are confirmed to join the Great Ride of Return solidarity cycle on 5 and 6 October.

The Gaza Sunbirds

Over the past year, the Sunbirds have been gaining global recognition for delivering life-saving food and supplies to people across Gaza.

Along with donations, fans have been supporting their efforts in a number of ways including joining the Great Ride of Return which will mark the tragic anniversary of the start of the genocide this week.

The synchronised solidarity cycle takes its name from the Great March of Return, a 2018 protest where Palestinians shut inside Gaza walked to the walls of the barricaded territory to demand their freedom.

Met with Israeli gunfire, hundreds of Palestinians were killed, and many more lost limbs to amputation caused by deliberate Israeli sniper fire targeting the lower body.

It was in Israel’s aggression against protesters that Gaza Sunbirds team captain and co-founder Alaa Al-Dali was shot, along with other riders who, after amputation, went on to join Palestine’s first paracycling team.

Al-Dali said:

I dreamt of becoming a champion with both legs. After my amputation, I became determined to be a champion for Palestine with one.

Competing despite Israel’s genocide

After being evacuated earlier this year, Al-Dali was recently able to fulfil the dream that came about since that attack on his life, competing in the UCI Road & Para-Cycling World Championships, held last week in Zurich, Switzerland.

Al-Dali’s presence in the competition has been a source of great pride for Palestinians worldwide, and particularly the cycling community in Gaza; it is the first time a Palestinian rider has ever competed in a major UCI race. His determination to compete has not just been for himself, but for the thousands of children in Gaza who have lost limbs and hope due to Israeli aggressions, particularly over the past year. Alaa’s story is one of perseverance, and his message to these children is to focus on the future and believe that better opportunities lie ahead​.

While their captain has been striving to spread their message internationally, the Sunbirds who remain in Gaza have continued to deliver emergency supplies throughout Gaza.

Over the past year, thanks to donations from fans as well as support from our fundraising partners AMOS Trust and ACS Italia, we have distributed over $300,000 USD worth of aid. Often working under dangerous conditions, this distribution has included food, sanitary products, blankets, and toys to children.

Their work has captured the hearts of many including high profile figures like Florence Pugh and Sara Ramirez and is critical while life in Gaza is for many still a daily struggle for survival. The team plans to continue assisting the people of Gaza as long as sufficient aid is denied entry by Israel.

The Great Ride of Return with the Gaza Sunbirds

The Sunbirds said in a statement:

We will not lose hope in life. We will continue fighting for our community’s right to thrive. And where the world leaves us alone, we the amputated youth of the camps have risen on one leg to support our people.

Inspired by the Sunbirds’ efforts on the ground in Gaza and Alaa’s performance in Switzerland, Great Rides of Return are planned for 15 cities, including Dublin, Saint Etienne, Seattle, Toronto, and Minneapolis.

The series partners with the Sunbirds’ own sporting campaign Athletes for Palestine and is in coalition with Big Ride for Palestine, Native Women Ride, ACS Ong, and Amos Trust.

Taking their story directly to the UK parliament, the Sunbirds team in London met recently with prominent UK politician and lifelong cyclist, Jeremy Corbyn, to talk about the need for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine, significant UK Government sanctions, and an arms embargo, to pressure the Israeli Government to cease their attacks on Palestine – and since that meeting – Lebanon.

British cyclists up and down the UK will be amplifying this message across the country when they take to the streets for the Great Ride of Return this week.

Featured image via Big Ride For Palestine and additional images via the Gaza Sunbirds