Across the UK, more than 37,000 people are on waiting lists for gender identity clinics (GICs), with an average wait time of nearly five years.

Kieran McGrane is a transgender man living in Yorkshire. He first requested to see a gender specialist at 16. Now, seven years later, he is 23 and has only just had his initial consultation.

At the appointment, the staff told Kieran that the wait to receive hormones on the NHS would likely be another three years. He said:

Gender dysphoria is so paralysing, and we have this known, very easy fix — gender affirming care and hormones.

Waiting times vs black market testosterone

The average wait time for an initial appointment with a GIC is 59 weeks, or 4 years and 11 months. This is far longer than the wait for every other NHS specialism.

However, GIC waiting times vary wildly by location. The longest is in the South East, at 99 weeks, or 8 years and 3 months.

The NHS does not consistently record the number of people on these waiting lists. However, reports suggest the list for young people in England and Wales alone sits at around 6,000 people. In Scotland, there are 5,640 people on waiting lists. Kieran said:

Honestly, it’s gutting. The number of people that I have met who are waiting and waiting. It’s like they’re waiting for their lives to start.

The outrageously long waiting lists are causing some transgender people to resort to the black market to start their medical transition.

After Kieran posted about his initial consultation on TikTok, Eli*, a 22-year-old transmasculine individual, reached out and offered him DIY testosterone. Kieran has been taking it for three weeks and is already “much more confident” speaking out loud. He said:

I’m noticing these slight changes already. It feels like there’s actually progress being made. . . Even six months ago, I don’t think I would have been able to dream that at this point I would actually be starting my medical transition.

Taking matters into their own hands

Eli has been taking DIY testosterone for six months, after a year and a half on the waiting list.

After realising it would be nearly seven years to see their closest GIC, they decided to delve into DIY testosterone. They said:

I was really, really hesitant to do that because I was aware of the risks, especially with home-brewed gels, there is a risk of sepsis and end-organ damage. But that risk was outweighed by my risk of suicide if I didn’t do anything.

Eli felt bad recommending something that “could be dangerous”, but offered it because it “really helped”. Kieran accepted it straight away.

Whilst anabolic steroids, which include testosterone, are a class C drug in the UK, it is legal to buy or possess them for personal use. But selling, distributing, or giving them to friends is illegal. The penalty is an unlimited fine or a prison sentence of up to 14 years if caught.

However, the impacts of not receiving gender-affirming care can be catastrophic.

Eli is not worried about the legality of supplying friends with testosterone. They said: