Heavy rain causes flooding in Cornwall

Heavy rain and flooding has caused severe disruption in parts of Cornwall, with some areas seeing nearly 2in (50mm) of rain.

The village of Cardinham in Cornwall saw 2in (52mm) of rain over 36 hours while Bastreet Downs got 2.1in (53.4mm).

Devon and Cornwall Police said downpours had caused localised flooding on Thursday, with a number of roads left impassable. The A30 bypass at Hayle was temporarily closed.

Yellow weather warnings for rain remain in place for large swathes of the south until midday on Sunday, but forecasters are predicting that the situation in Cornwall will improve.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “There will be some showers around but nowhere near as much rain as today.”

But he added: “More rain is coming from the south through the night and tomorrow.

“Most of the rain will be in the eastern part, eastern England and Scotland, gradually improving throughout the day.

📈 Friday morning’s commute will be #mild and frost free for most 🌧️ There will be #rain around for many though with some difficult driving conditions 🚗 ⚠️ Take care out there! #WeatherAware #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/eKYVmOEt1r — Met Office (@metoffice) December 19, 2019

“It does look, as we head into next week, that the weather will turn drier.”

Some 30 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – were in place for England on Thursday evening, alongside 189 flood alerts, which warn flooding is possible.

Various reports from our teams out this morning of standing water on the roads around the county. Please drive with caution on your morning journeys. #CCR #DriveToArrive — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 20, 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Police said parts of both counties had been inundated as of Friday morning.

The Environment Agency said it was monitoring the situation and the public were advised to remain vigilant.