Care home recreates life-sized Hungry Hippos game to lift morale in isolation

Residents and staff at Bryn Celyn care home in Wales have recreated a life-sized version of the game Hungry Hungry Hippos in an attempt to stave off self-isolation boredom.

Residents, who can be heard giggling in an online video, sat in wheelchairs while staff pushed them into the middle of circle, where they attempted to collect coloured balls with boxes and brooms.

Posting the video to Facebook, the care home said: “Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today, Hungry Hippos.”

Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos. Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents! 🦛😀❤️

Posted by Bryn Celyn Care Home on Friday, March 20, 2020

The video now has over a million views, with many praising the care home’s inventive idea.

“Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents,” the home said.

People across the country are now staying at home, as Boris Johnson unveiled new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus on 20 March, including closing tens of thousands of pubs, bars, theatres and restaurants.

