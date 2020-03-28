Johnson accused of failing to follow his own rules as another cabinet minister self isolates

The number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus passed 1,000 as it was revealed another cabinet minister has been forced to self-isolate.

As of 5pm on 27 March, 1,019 people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Department of Health and Social Care said on 28 March.

A total of 120,776 coronavirus tests have taken place, with 17,089 positive results and 103,687 people testing negative.

The latest figures come after Scottish secretary Alister Jack revealed he had developed mild symptoms of coronavirus and was self-isolating.

Boris Johnson is already having to lead the response to the pandemic from Downing Street after he was diagnosed with the disease.

He’s been accused of failing to follow his own social distancing rules after health secretary Matt Hancock tested positive and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty began self-isolating with symptoms.

Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack at the despatch box in the Commons on Wednesday, stood in front of Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock (House of Commons/PA)

In other developments this weekend: