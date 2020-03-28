Johnson accused of failing to follow his own rules as another cabinet minister self isolates
The number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus passed 1,000 as it was revealed another cabinet minister has been forced to self-isolate.
As of 5pm on 27 March, 1,019 people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Department of Health and Social Care said on 28 March.
A total of 120,776 coronavirus tests have taken place, with 17,089 positive results and 103,687 people testing negative.
The latest figures come after Scottish secretary Alister Jack revealed he had developed mild symptoms of coronavirus and was self-isolating.
Boris Johnson is already having to lead the response to the pandemic from Downing Street after he was diagnosed with the disease.
He’s been accused of failing to follow his own social distancing rules after health secretary Matt Hancock tested positive and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty began self-isolating with symptoms.
In other developments this weekend:
- NHS workers began being tested for coronavirus at a temporary drive through testing station in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington.
- Photos revealed the inside of the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital with two wards, each for 2,000 people, to help tackle the coronavirus response.
- The British Red Cross said evictions of asylum seekers from government accommodation are to be halted amid fears about the disease.
- Police urged motorcyclists to stay out of the countryside and told them they cannot claim it’s part of their permitted daily exercise under lockdown rules.
Since you're here ...
We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.