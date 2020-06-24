Boris Johnson slammed for PMQs ‘dodgy answers’
Boris Johnson was accused of either dodging questions or giving “dodgy answers” as he came under fire over the government’s coronavirus (Covid-19) contact tracing app.
Labour leader Keir Starmer clashed with Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions over England’s readiness to ease lockdown restrictions.
Instead of answering a question about a working track and trace app, Johnson responded by urging Starmer to press Labour councils to encourage children to return to school.
Some £11.8 million was spent by the Government on developing its own NHSX app before it was ditched. It is now examining software created by Apple and Google to build one.
Starmer warned that the economy cannot be reopened without a successful track and trace system stating:
The prime minister risks making the mistakes he made at the beginning of the pandemic, brushing aside challenge, dashing forward, not estimating properly the risks.”
He continued:
Up until last week, the Government maintained that the app was critical, another of their slides (at the daily briefing). But at the weekend (health secretary Matt Hancock) downplayed the app, saying it was only ever additional support. So which is it – critical or not?”
Johnson responded:
I wonder whether (Starmer) can name a single country in the world that has a functional contact tracing app? Because there isn’t one.”
Starmer countered: “Germany – 12 million downloads. I checked that overnight.”
The Labour leader also highlighted how two previous answers from the PM about a decrease in absolute child poverty and relative child poverty were judged “mostly false” by the office of the Children’s Commissioner for England.
He said another claim from the PM about fewer families living in poverty was also deemed “false”. Starmer stated:
He’s been found out. He either dodges the question or he gives dodgy answers.
No more witnesses, I rest my case.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.