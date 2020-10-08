A maximum wage is a really simple solution to the coronavirus economic crisis

Excessive salaries should be capped to raise wages for lower-paid workers and to help save jobs, according to a new report.

For the many

Thinktanks Autonomy and the High Pay Centre called on the government to take action, suggesting that a maximum wage of £100,000 could redistribute money equivalent to more than one million jobs.

If only the top 1% of earners were targeted then nine million low and middle income workers would have their wages boosted, said their report. Mass lay-offs would not be necessary during the current virus crisis if the very rich were paid a little less, it was suggested.

A minimum wage of £10.50 an hour could be achieved if a salary cap of £187,000 was introduced, affecting the top 0.6% of earners and giving pay rises to more than three million workers, research indicated. Autonomy also released new polling which it said showed public support for the introduction of a maximum wage cap of £100,000.

Maximum wage

Will Stronge of Autonomy said:

A maximum wage is popular with the public and could be an essential tool for making sure that industries and those that work in them survive this pandemic. Let’s be honest – earning anything more than £100,000 a year is by most people’s standards extremely excessive, especially during an economic crisis where millions are being made unemployed. If income was distributed just a little more fairly, you could still have high salaries but with much higher employment and higher average wages too.

Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, said: