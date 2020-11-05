About 30,000 health service staff off work due to coronavirus

Around 30,000 NHS staff are self-isolating or off work due to coronavirus (Covid-19), the organisation’s chief executive has said.

Isolation

NHS boss Simon Stevens said the numbers underlined the need to control the spread of coronavirus in order to protect the care that could be offered in the health service. Appearing at a Downing Street press conference on 5 November, he was asked if coronavirus-related restrictions could last into the new year to help keep routine NHS services going.

Simon said:

Testing

Simon’s comments come after he suggested on 4 November that all patient-facing health service staff will soon be given routine coronavirus tests.

He said new tests and increased capacity meant that testing for all frontline workers – regardless of whether they have symptoms – should begin within six to eight weeks. Routine testing of NHS staff is already taking place in the hardest-hit areas.

Simon said that, so far, 70,000 staff in those regions have been tested in recent weeks.

Weekly testing

On 2 November, Sarah-Jane Marsh, outgoing director of testing at NHS Test and Trace, suggested that routine staff testing would occur on a weekly basis.

Access to reliable testing as well shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) were among the issues faced by health workers earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. In September, NHS Providers, which represents NHS trust leaders, warned that a lack of testing was contributing to staff absences, putting services at risk.

There were widespread reports of PPE shortages during the first months of the pandemic putting staff and patients at risk.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) insisted it had never run out of PPE stock nationally but acknowledged that the crisis had put supply chains and distribution networks under “unprecedented strain”.

In July, Amnesty International revealed the UK has recorded one of the highest coronavirus health worker death tolls in the world, at more than 540 fatalities.