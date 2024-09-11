More than one in four parents of children aged 18 or under in Scotland have struggled to provide sufficient food for their children in the past 12 months due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. That’s according to research from Barnardo’s. Meanwhile, both Westminster and Holyrood governments refuse to lift the notorious two-child benefit cap.

Barnardo’s: child poverty is a scourge that must be ended

This grim finding has been revealed by Barnardo’s after the leading charity commissioned a Scotland-wide survey by pollsters YouGov. This is a rise of 8% since October 2022 when parents were surveyed for Barnardo’s by YouGov, suggesting the impact of the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit families who are struggling to afford to keep the power on and the fridge stocked.

As well as 27% of Scottish parents of children aged 18 or under revealing to struggles with providing food for their children, 54% of the same group claimed that they had to reduce their spending on food costs to save money over the same period. Meanwhile, 7% of parents claim to having to use a food bank in the past year, as a direct result of cost-of-living challenges.

Today, Barnardo’s in Scotland exposes a shameful picture as the colder weather and long nights approach with many families unable to afford to put enough food on the table or keep the electricity meter topped up. The charity is calling on government to act urgently to end child poverty – starting with lifting the two-child benefit cap.

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said:

For too many children this winter, they and their families will be struggling to get by. It means worrying about being able to put the lights or heating on, having hot meals or being able to contact their friends. It means worrying about where the next meal will come from and what the future holds. Every year, Barnardo’s supports thousands of children and families across the country who are struggling; struggling to help them keep the power on and the fridge stocked so they feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful. But charities such as ours cannot eradicate child poverty alone – the governments in Westminster and Holyrood must commit to ending the blight of child poverty.

Martin Crewe added:

It was extremely disappointing that the latest Programme for Government rows back on the commitment to expand free school meals to all Primary 6 and 7 pupils, and failed to further increase the Scottish Child Payment. Without this crucial assistance, we know that the child poverty reduction targets will be much harder to meet.

“Things were so hard”

One such family that has been supported by Barnardo’s is mother and daughter Zara and Gemma(not their real names) from North Ayrshire. The family came to the charity’s attention because Gemma, 17, was missing school, so she found support from the Barnardo’s Works service to undertake a ‘Fit for Work’ programme and then a work placement.

However, it soon became clear that the family needed more than just employment support, as Zara, 49, explains:

We were struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and trying to buy food and keep paying for the gas. Things were really difficult, so I reached out for help. I suffered from anxiety and depression and things were so hard because I felt that I couldn’t provide for my family. From Barnardo’s, we got help with food and clothes and help to pay the gas bill.

It was also discovered that Zara and Gemma were struggling to sleep at night due to old beds that were no longer fit for purpose. Zara adds:

My daughter was sleeping in two old single beds pushed together that were broken, the springs were popping through, they were burst and dirty. It was embarrassing to me that I couldn’t provide for my daughter, and I felt as if I was a failure. I was also sleeping in a bed that was broken at the top, so I was sinking into it. The mattress was burst and the springs were horrendous to sleep on. It wasn’t doing my back or my health any good, but Barnardo’s also managed to get us new beds, which I am very, very grateful for. When we got them, it was fantastic. I felt like I was in a nice hotel; not that I’ve stayed in a hotel before! We are both very grateful.

Barnardo’s can help

Zara has good advice for others who might be in search of a little support:

A lot of people don’t know that Barnardo’s can help single parents like me, but they were really good and they supported me and my daughter very well. It was a good help. If Gemma had not been referred to Barnardo’s, I wouldn’t have had a clue that help and support would have been there for my daughter and me. We are getting there, slowly, but surely, but life is an ongoing struggle.

Martin Crewe added:

Too many children are going to school hungry and returning to a cold home. Their physical and mental health suffers, they’re missing out on a good childhood, and it affects their chances in later life. We are calling on the public to join us in standing up for every child living in poverty to show them that they haven’t been forgotten and that they belong.

In the past year, Barnardo’s has provided essential support to more than 11,500 children, young people, parents and carers in Scotland through 150-plus specialised community-based services and partnerships across the country.

The charity works to ensure that every child has the best possible start in life. Over the course of the financial year 2023-24, more than 16,000 people volunteered for Barnardo’s across the UK – a total of 1.7 million hours of their time.

Featured image via the Canary