Over two thirds (64%) of professional services firms in the UK have stated that as of 2024, new job adverts will not feature the option of being ‘fully-remote.’ This marks a trend in the decline of remote working. However, as usual it’s chronically ill and disabled people who’ll bear the brunt of the shift.

The end of remote working?

The decision, according to business leaders, is to encourage professionals to come back into the office – with close to half of hiring managers (42%) stating that they are ‘willing to wait’ for the right applicant who is able to commute into the office.

The findings – from a survey by global talent solutions business Robert Walters, of 500 professional services companies in the UK – come amidst an all-time low in the number of fully-remote job adverts posted in the UK.

According to data from LinkedIn, the share of remote positions posted on the job site has plummeted in the last 12 months. In the UK, remote job postings have dipped more than 13% since February last year – higher than in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Gerrit Bouckaert, CEO of Robert Walters, said:

Looking back to the jobs market a few years ago and employers were desperate for talent as they tried to navigate the post-pandemic bounce back. Companies were forced to meet applicants’ demands – which included accommodating remote work. Fast forward to 2024, and the power dynamic has shifted back in favor of employers – who have introduced a range of changes including true flexibility in hours, hybrid working, office refurbs, enhanced digital infrastructure, as well as endless soft perks such as free lunches. With that, employers want some give and take – and it seems the ‘take’ is fully remote working.

Return to office or a rushed decision?

According to the survey from Robert Walters, almost a quarter of professional services (23%) firms have stated that they have increased the number of compulsory days in the office in the past 12 months – by at least one additional day.

A further fifth (19%) admit that ‘conversations are ‘on-going’ on whether they will increase in-office time to 4-5 days.

Such a move will mimic the likes of Boots – who have requested administrative staff back into the office for five days a week from this month, and Santander who announced earlier this week that they intend to formalised a minimum three-day a week office attendance.

Gerrit adds:

What has been interesting to observe is the U-turn from big firms – such as Meta – who have typically led the way on workplace trends including being early adopters of remote working. Given it is too early to tell whether this method will result in increased productivity – other organizations should be mindful of jumping on the ‘bandwagon’ of a full return-to-office, without considering the impact this will have to your ability to attract and retain employees.

Pressure builds on management

Robert Walters analysts note the prominence of a ‘top-down approach’ to return-to-office – where managers are being asked to do more days in the office compared to their team.

Recently, Barclays bank in London announced that it would follow its US-counterparts and push for a five-day return to office – with a number of VPs reportedly being told to come back to the workplace full-time from 1 June this year to help set a precedent. IBM informed their managers that they must be at the office, or meeting a client, for a minimum of three days a week. If not, they could leave the company.

Gerrit adds:

Whilst I am a complete advocate for management leading from the front, a ‘one size fits all approach’ to working practices does not lend itself well to diversity or inclusion. For example, with hybrid (or remote) working, managers who are working parents or carers get to reap the benefits of increased time with family whilst continuing to do their job effectively. Forcing them back into the office could be a significant disruption to their family life – both personally and financially if you consider childcare.

Tracking your whereabouts

For large, multi-site organisations the deterrent to increasing more days in the office has been the inability to keep-track of whether policies are being followed – according to the research from Robert Walters.

Interestingly, the survey found that a fifth of company leaders (18%) would not be against linking pay and promotions to workplace attendance.

Google made a similar move recently – with a memo revealing it will now track how often employees badge in and include in-person attendance in employees’ performance reviews. PwC – one of the world’s biggest consulting and accounting firms – announced plans to monitor its employees locations to ensure compliance with a stricter return-to-office policy that requires staff to spend at least three days a week, or 60% of their time, in the office or with clients.

However, all this is also ignoring the accessibility needs of chronically ill and disabled people.

Chronically ill and disabled people must not become an afterthought again

One of the most significant advantages of remote working for chronically ill and disabled employees is increased accessibility. Traditional office environments often pose physical and logistical challenges that can exacerbate health issues.

Commutes, office layouts, and inflexible schedules can all create barriers to success. Working from home allows employees to customise their workspaces to meet their needs, whether it’s having ergonomic equipment, access to medication, or simply creating a quiet, low-stress environment.

Remote working also provides flexibility in managing health.

Many chronic illnesses and disabilities require regular medical appointments or unpredictable rest periods due to flare-ups. In a remote setting, employees can often work around their health needs more effectively, without the added stress of explaining frequent absences or adjusting to rigid office hours. This flexibility not only boosts productivity but also improves job satisfaction, as employees feel more in control of their work-life balance.

Another benefit is reduced fatigue and stress. For individuals dealing with chronic illness, the physical and mental energy required to commute, navigate office politics, or meet in-person demands can be overwhelming. Remote work eliminates the need for daily travel and allows for pacing throughout the day. Employees can take breaks when needed without feeling scrutinized, which is critical in maintaining both physical health and mental well-being.

Remote working: going back to the past

Gerrit concludes:

The desire for companies to push for a return-to-office is born from economic instability and stalling growth. Employers are looking at ways they can improve their productivity and output – one of these being to go back to ways of working when ‘times were good.’ However, in the increasing age of global-working and digital proficiency employers need to ensure they consider all the options available rather than returning immediately to the past for the answers.

