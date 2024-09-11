Last night, the US presidential election debate took place in Philadelphia and at times it seemed more like a comedy show than a political debate. Kamala Harris’s views on Israel’s genocide in Gaza fall very short. However, she still wiped the floor with Donald Trump. From the very start, his single brain cell had him fumbling and trying to catch up.

Outrageous abortion claims from Donald Trump

Trump claimed that Democrats allow abortion in the ninth month. He even went further, by claiming that they were ‘executing’ babies after birth. The moderator quickly pointed out that there is not a single US state where it is legal to kill a baby after its born. Obviously, Trump repeated it again. Does he realise that repeating something over and over doesn’t make it true?

15 minutes in, I don’t need to see anymore. The debates have become completely ridiculous. Trump’s claim of policy permitting post birth “abortions” is so fucking dumb and he says it again after being fact checked. No one wins. We all lose. — Alan (@amn624) September 11, 2024

Trump also claimed that he believed in abortion in certain circumstances during the debate. However, Harris pointed out that current Trump abortion laws do not have that exception – which is currently true in 10 states. They are literally forcing survivors of horrific sexual crimes to keep unwanted and frankly traumatising pregnancies:

Abortion comes up early in the #Debate2024, with Trump being called out on his waffling and trying to hide that he overturned Roe. He instantly lies about abortion care. — Abortion Forward (@AbortionForward) September 11, 2024

As the Canary has previously reported, exclusive footage recently revealed by the Centre for Climate Reporting showed a Donald Trump insider discussing the ‘top secret’ second phase of Project 2025. They plan to feed hundreds of highly-confidential plans directly into Trump’s team:

NEW We went undercover in Project 2025. Our investigation uncovered details of the secretive second phase of Project 2025 being led by a Trump insider, with plans to feed hundreds of highly-confidential battle plans directly into the Trump transition team. Watch here. pic.twitter.com/je9qHpjAns — Centre for Climate Reporting (@ClimateReport_) August 15, 2024

During last night’s debate, Trump shut down Harris’ claims that he was involved in Project 2025 several times. As you can see from the video footage, that does not appear to be true.

Project 2025 would take even more steps to restrict abortions. It would direct the FDA to revoke its approval of abortion drug, mifepristone. They would also prohibit federal funds being used to provide healthcare coverage for abortions.

Donald Trump: eating cats and dogs

Trump also claimed that pets were being murdered and then eaten in Springfield, Ohio. Again, the moderator confirmed that they had reached out to city officials who confirmed:

there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community

Trump quickly claimed he had seen people on television claiming their dogs had been taken and used for food – maybe he was watching the Simpsons, rather than the news?

From an outside perspective, it seems really crazy to me, that DJTs current talking point is “Immigrants are eating the pets of Americans” . Is it the algorithm that powers the crazy stuff or is that really what the GOP candidate is all about? Any opinions? #uselection #debate — Stepsen 🇩🇪💪🇺🇦 & 🦍🚀 (@stepsenmccool) September 11, 2024

Debates are a meaningless spectacle but congrats and welcome to anyone just now figuring out that the guy who refused to rent apartments to black people might be kind of a racist. https://t.co/bd2BcS4cbZ — TB Times Subcriber 🇵🇸 (@anarchoBradyist) September 11, 2024

Republicans for Kamala

Over 200 Republicans have already endorsed Harris – many of which have worked with high profile officials and congressmen. She quoted many of these people directly during the debate. This was a far cry from the bullshit Trump was making up on the spot:

Republicans whining that Trump was corrected by the moderators…well…. pic.twitter.com/tkAY28WAtm — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 11, 2024

Fracking

However, Harris is pretty dire, too. For example, she refused to ban fracking. This is despite it causing huge amounts of damage to both the environment and human health. In the midst of a climate crisis, you would have thought she might show a little more concern. What is also concerning is this seems to be a U-turn from what she said in 2019 – when she stated she would ban fracking:

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said in Tuesday evening’s debate that she would not ban fracking but offered no explanation for her departure from a 2019 pledge to do just that. https://t.co/BYxFBMOTHZ — Bob Hafer 🍊 (@rehafer) September 11, 2024

So if I’m following this debate correctly so far, Democrats should vote for the Democrat because she’ll fight China and promote fracking and oil drilling and because she’s been endorsed by Republicans and because conservatives support how tough on crime she is. That about right? — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump: illegal aliens doing trans ops on cats in federal jails on the orders of Mr Burns

The most beautiful quote of the night, though, came from Trump:

Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison

Unfortunately, not even the best journalist in the world could make sense of that, so make of it what you will:

My chances of getting back to sleep after that debate about Abdul the transgender illegal alien eating pet cats and dogs whilst aborting babies at nine months gestation? Close to zero. Bigly close to zero. — Cats in France. Yes to being woke, but no tofu. (@CatsInFrance) September 11, 2024

In a country of over 333 million people, how are these two the very best the US have?

Trump has previously spent hours moaning about Biden’s mental state. Meanwhile, US voters should all be questioning if the convict candidate has used one too many fake tans and let the orange seep too far into his brain.

He thinks he’s living in a real life episode of The Simpsons. Needless to say, his macho misinformation bullshit shows how unfit he really is – and always was – to run any country.

It’s a worrying time when a genocide-supporting presidential candidate comes out on top in an election debate. Of course, that’s US elections since time began summed up.

