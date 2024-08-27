Yesterday, more than 200 people who previously worked for top Republicans signed an open letter endorsing Kamala Harris:

NEW: More than 200 Bush, McCain, and Romney Alumni endorse Vice President Harris pic.twitter.com/kV51F2KXkE — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 26, 2024

As reported in the The New York Times, some of the more well known signatories had also signed a letter endorsing President Biden in 2020. These include a chief of staff, a legislative director, and a deputy campaign manager for John McCain, former Senator. Others work for organisations which oppose former president Trump, including The Bulwark and the Lincoln Project.

This support perhaps shows how far the party has swerved under Trump’s leadership – given how persistent the opposition is from within his own party.

Trump losing support is a win for Harris

Last month, high profile Republicans including Mitt Romney and former president Bush missed the Republican nominating convention. Meanwhile, during the Democratic National Convention last week the Harris-Walz campaign went to great lengths to give voice to Republicans who are opposed to Trump. This included giving speaking slots to former Trump staffers who no longer support him. Even Trump’s former vice president refused to endorse him. However, as people on X have pointed out, he isn’t the only one:

“In fact nearly all former members of his own administration have refused to endorse him (40/44 cabinet members, and even his former VP)” https://t.co/tctUUEc5dT — Peter Gehred (@pgehred) August 27, 2024

Reminder that there is zero continuity between the current Republican ticket and its 2012 or 2008 version. While all former Democratic presidents (and presidential candidates) have endorsed Harris (who is strictly in the continuity of Biden and Obama), no former Republican… https://t.co/Omriv3eiAJ — François Chollet (@fchollet) August 27, 2024

As the Canary previously reported, the Trump-backed project 2025 would put American democracy in grave danger. Not to mention the welfare of millions of American people.

In the letter, they state:

At home, another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions.

However, high profile Republican endorsements for Harris show that while another Trump presidency might be a disaster, her administration doesn’t offer America much better. Notably, it doesn’t just show how far to the right Trump has slid. It also shows that Harris and the Democrats have shifted to the right too:

So basically some of the most heinous evil people on earth?? How is that a good thing 🤔 https://t.co/0RO2wSWdGX — 🇵🇸 (@greencheekconur) August 27, 2024

Not something to be proud of. https://t.co/TZG7US6cND — oregon girl (@oregon_girl3) August 27, 2024

Whilst Trump has shifted his party so far to the right that even his own party are alarmed, it’s hardly surprising that Republicans who backed war criminal Bush have endorsed both Biden and Kamala. As we have seen in recent weeks, both are complicit in Israel’s genocide in Palestine.

Feature image via Kamala Harris/Youtube