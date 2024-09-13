The following is a message from Stop The War Coalition

Israel’s genocide in Gaza could engulf the entire Middle East and the war in Ukraine is currently at a precipice. There is a very real danger of direct war between NATO and Russia, while increasing militarisation in the Pacific has placed the region on high alert.

The new Labour Party government has no plans to move away from the disastrous foreign policy of recent decades, indeed it has pledged to increase military spending to unprecedented levels.

Starmer’s Labour has also enabled the far right and the rise in Islamophobia through its deeply racist election campaign and subsequent smearing of pro-Gaza Muslim MPs. It continues to show utter indifference to the suffering of Palestinians and to threaten the civil liberties of those who protest to demand a more peaceful and just world.

Help us campaign to break with the cycle of violence, hate, militarism and forever wars and to fight for a society based on justice, solidarity and peace.

This past year Stop the War Coalition has helped organise an unprecedented number of demonstrations and played a vital role in the Palestine movement. We have continued to campaign against the war in Ukraine and increased military spending. But campaigning requires money and we have little.

We urgently need to expand our office and output and have set our appeal target at an ambitious £60,000. Please donate generously and help fund the fight for peace.

You can donate to Stop The War Coalition here.

