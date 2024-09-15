Compared to reaching 40% of support at the time of the general election, the Labour Party is now down 11 points at just 29%, according to polling from More in Common.

Labour polling collapsing

The Conservatives are on 25% meaning Labour is only 4 points ahead of them.

🚨 NEW: Labour has plunged to a record low with the @Moreincommon_ pollster, dropping to 29%. 🟥 LAB 29% (-6)

The Greens, Lib Dems and Reform, who were polling at 6%, 11% and 14% respectively have gained the most at Labour polling freefall, now polling at 8%, 14%, and 18%. The Tories are only up one point in the More in Common data.

Keir Starmer’s favourability ratings have also dropped. 46% view Starmer unfavourably, up another eight points since August, according to Ipsos. That’s compared to 32% who view him favourably, down another six points since August.

One can see why electoral support for Labour in particular has plummeted, as well as the fall in positive opinion about its leader, by looking at the party’s slogans.

‘Anti-anti-austerity’

On the back of 14 years of Conservative austerity, the neoliberal B-team has been handed the torch. With more measures expected in the October budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already announced cuts of £13.6bn for the financial years until 2026.

Starmer hasn’t ruled out a rise in already high council tax bills through scrapping the 25% discount for single occupancy either.

‘Heating or eating, it’s your choice!’

The new freedom of this Labour government is a choice between heating and eating for pensioners. After pledging before the election that “my Labour Party will always be on the side of pensioners let down by the Tories”, Starmer has announced a cut to the winter fuel payments impacting 800,000 low income older people.

The party’s own analysis from 2017 estimated that 3,850 people would die from such a policy. Thanks to a Freedom of Information request, we now know that the winter fuel payments cut will hit 71% of disabled older people.

‘Cap child benefits, not bankers’ bonuses’

Labour has maintained the Tories’ two child benefit cap. This has plunged over a million children into poverty for the transgression of being born.

Research from the Canary found the policy to essentially be eugenics. It contributed to a fall in birth rates among the most low income women.

Meanwhile, Reeves has ruled out bringing back a cap on bankers’ bonuses that the Tories scrapped in 2023. Again, in both cases, the so-called Labour government is fully in continuity with the Conservatives.

‘The PRO-Genocide Convention’

Doing away with the Genocide Convention, that the United Nations adopted in 1948 and the UK signed up to in 1970, Starmer and Labour have instead opted for the ‘Pro-Genocide Convention’.

Whether it’s providing diplomatic cover to Israel while it massacres over 40,000 Palestinian people, supplying military equipment used to bomb the Palestinian people or flying spy planes on behalf of Israel, Labour has reinvented the Genocide Convention to the joy of warmongering maniacs and profit-fueled arms companies.

With these things in mind, it’s no wonder Labour is already down a whopping 11 points since the July election. With the Tories even lower on 25%, is this the beginning of the end for the two party consensus, as we see in countries like France?

