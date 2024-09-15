“The son of Thatcher”. That was the one of the most eye-catching headlines that I spotted this week. A follower described Labour PM Keir Starmer as “the hate child of Thatcher and Pinochet”.

We’re angry, prime minister, we are seriously fucking angry.

Starmer just created Labour’s most shameful day since Iraq

Labour’s darkest and most shameful day since the invasion of Iraq in 2003 will be noted in history as Tuesday 10 September 2024.

Picture the scene. Labour Party members of parliament earning a generous £91,000 a year (plus expenses), meekly lining up like sheep through a turnstile in their hundreds to vote to cut a pensioners money.

Disgusting cowards.

Once you get past that, imagine if you will, the nauseating and deeply insensitive spectacle of a Labour MP doing “a double fist pump as the vote to remove the winter fuel payment from pensioners was passed by parliament”, as noted by the SNP group leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn.

Did I mention, Mr Starmer, we really don’t like you, at all?

Make it a priority to find a Labour voter today, and ask them if this is this the type of “change” they had in mind when they naively voted for Keir Starmer’s Israel First Labour Party, back in July?

They’ll either confess to not being particularly fussed by the thought of an elderly person huddled round a fucking candle for warmth, or they’ll be honest and admit they thought they were voting for something better than the Tories. Either way, you’ve got them by the short and curlies.

Maybe they’re one of those gormless parrots that kept telling us, “let’s just get the Tories out first”? You told them they’re all the same, and they called you a “Tory enabler”.

Tories on rotation

We haven’t got the Tories out, we’ve had a rotation of the hand-picked elite and the malevolent Tory Starmer has been chosen to defend the wealth of the rich and powerful while the failures of capitalism are added to your bills and cut from your services.

We ripped the callous Tories to pieces for voting to cut disability money back in 2016, and Labour — found guilty of betraying everything Keir Hardie wanted the Labour movement to become — can expect no less.

I know you’re not supposed to interfere when the enemy is destroying itself, but these horrible Labour bastards really do deserve a push as they walk along the plank of shame into an ocean of SAGA-backed sharks.

The honeymoon period didn’t even really progress beyond the registry office before Lucy Powell told the world we needed to kill off 4,000 of our elderly loved ones or the British economy would go through another Trussquake and we’ll all die anyway.

Or words to that effect.

I know I’ve most likely said this already, we are seriously fucking angry, and we really don’t like you, Mr Starmer.

I will never understand how we can continue to fuel the Ukraine/Russia conflict while allowing our most vulnerable people to freeze and starve to death. It was a disgrace under the previous Tory administrations and it is a disgrace under this Tory administration too.

We are sending ANOTHER £600 million from the public purse to the weird comedy guy in that country with a Nazi problem to fight a proxy war on behalf of NATO and the West while some little old lady in Croydon is fretting over turning her halogen heater on for an hour.

UNDER A FUCKING LABOUR GOVERNMENT.

*Has two coffees and a calming walk with the dogs*

Struggling to stomach Labour centrists

I must be honest, I have taken great delight in watching this shower of inept careerists fall from their pedestals in such a dramatic fashion over the past couple of weeks. And I don’t think I am alone, with this latest poll from YouGov suggesting just 19% of the electorate approve of the deceitful Labour government.

Keir Starmer is rapidly becoming public enemy number one. The right think he is soft on immigration and can sniff out this false patriotism thing from a mile away. The left only have to point to the last two months to demonstrate exactly why we cannot stand the bought-and-paid-for quockerwodger.

And that just leaves the centre, and while Starmer’s own people would claim he won the general election from the centre, in reality the Tories lost the general election because they were all over the place.

I cannot stomach a centrist. Centrists can only ever think in terms of equal opposites. If the right is bad, the left must be just as bad. Taking a stance is inherently irrational.

The centrist makes this completely false binary and then smugly declare themselves above it, when real life is never in the neat little ‘equal and opposite’ boxes they assume exist.

Starmer began his time as opposition leader predominantly pitching to the liberal centre ground, but as time progressed he has dragged the Labour Party kicking and screaming to the right.

Sorry, what pledge?

What started as Keir Starmer’s pledge to make “the moral case for socialism” in 2020 has ended up becoming a pro-Israel, pro-privatisation, pro-austerity, pro-war cabal of right-wing elitists promising to embrace many of the Tories most detestable policies with a bit of granny killing thrown in for good measure.

Starmer is now beating the NHS privatisation drum louder than ever before. We know what “reform” means, in the same we know what “difficult decisions” means. You cannot and must not trust the Labour government with your NHS.

We told you time after time before the election that Starmer’s donors will expect a swift return on their sizeable investments. These millionaires don’t just pay for a few paper clips and a refill for Wes Streeting’s biscuit barrel because they are kind-hearted philanthropists.

They buy access to power. They buy influence. They buy the sort of opportunities that the likes of us cannot even begin to fathom. Every freebie that makes its way to Keir Starmer and his cabinet of horrors has a purpose.

Remember, Starmer has accepted more freebies to events such as Premier League football matches, concerts and parties than the COMBINED total of every other Labour leader since records began in 1997.

Starmer needs to stop this downward trajectory for all our sakes

Looking ahead, should Starmer continue on this downward trajectory, he and Britain face the very real prospect of a battered Conservative Party and a gammon-soaked Reform coming together to oust Labour from government at the next general election.

This Labour government, just a couple of months into the era of Starmer, is less popular than the Jeremy Corbyn Labour Party of 2019. That’s got to hurt.

The Labour vote isn’t strong, the majority is built upon quicksand, however spectacular it might look in numbers. It isn’t going to take much for the hard-right to come together to challenge Starmer’s right-wing Labour, particularly in constituencies where immigration is considered a higher priority than British grannies slowly freezing to death.

The left needs to organise, both online and on the ground. A clear alternative to austerity and war has to be presented to the electorate, in every constituency up and down the land.

We have got the best part of five years to get it sorted.

We can move the argument back to the left and fight on home soil or we can roll over and accept the next decade is going to be an awfully depressing and often-racist battle of right-wing ideologies.

For me, that is no choice whatsoever.

Featured image via Rachael Swindon