The Black British Theatre Awards announced the winners of its 2024 awards at a prestigious ceremony held at the Lyceum Theatre. Celebrating its sixth year, the awards continue to honour the outstanding achievements and contributions of Black artists to the UK’s vibrant theatre industry.

Black British Theatre Awards: highlighting excellence

This year’s ceremony highlighted excellence across a wide range of categories. Notable winners at the 2024 Black British Theatre Awards included:

Best Producer: Landé Belo, Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre.

Best Director: Nancy Medina, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic.

Best Musical Director: Sean Green, MJ The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre.

Best Choreographer or Movement Director: Mthuthuzeli November, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black.

Best Dance Production or Performer: Ebony Thomas, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black.

Best Male Lead Actor in a Play: Terique Jarrett, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic.

Best Female Lead Actor in a Play: Tiwa Lade, My Father’s Fable, The Bush Theatre.

Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick Award: Shanay Holmes And Chris Steward, West End Musical Productions.

Founders Choice Award: Danny Sapani, King Lear, Almeida Theatre.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Namron OBE.

The ceremony was a celebration of creativity and diversity, showcasing the immense talent within the Black British theatre community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of Black artists in the UK theatre industry,” said Solange Urdang OBE and Omar F. Okai, co-founders. “The Black British Theatre Awards are committed to amplifying diverse voices and recognising the invaluable contributions of Black professionals to the theatre landscape.”

Institutional and systemic issues

Reflecting on the findings from this year’s Act for Action report, which underscores critical issues such as racial bias and representation, barriers to entry, employment instability, and lack of financial support, the Black British Theatre Awards continue to drive dialogue around how to unlock positive change in the industry.

“Findings from the report revealed that 71% of respondents reported experiencing racial bias, while over 70% expressed concerns about authentic representation. Employment instability remains a significant challenge faced by many black theatre professionals, with many individuals entering the industry feeling the effect of tokenism and its impact on mental health,” added the co-founders.

The Black British Theatre Awards were founded in 2018 with the objective of increasing diversity within the UK theatre industry and providing a platform for Black creatives to be recognised for their exceptional work. The awards have become a vital part of the theatre calendar, celebrating achievements across acting, writing, directing, and technical production.

Building upon the findings of this year’s Act for Action report, which underscored increased representation and emerging opportunities for Black creatives, the Black British Theatre Awards remain committed to driving positive change within the industry.

Black British Theatre Awards: the full winners list

For further information about the Black British Theatre Awards and the Act for Action Report please visit https://blackbritishtheatreawards.com/

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Producer – Landé Belo, Ain’t I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre

Best Director – Nancy Medina, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic

Best Musical Director – Sean Green, MJ The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

Best Choreographer or Movement Director – Mthuthuzeli November, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black

Best Dance Production or Performer – Ebony Thomas, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black

Best Lighting Design – Ryan Day

Best Sound Design – Xana

Theatre Design – Jessica Cabassa

Book And Lyrics – Lady Lykez

Best Playwright – Siana Bangura

Best Casting Director – Selma Nicholls

Best Male Lead Actor in a Play – Terique Jarrett, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic

Best Female Lead Actor in a Play – Tiwa Lade, My Father’s Fable, The Bush Theatre

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Play – Joshua-Alexander Williams, Romeo & Juliet, The Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Play – Freema Agyeman, Romeo & Juliet, The Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Production – Play – Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic

Best Male Lead Actor in a Musical – Ivano Turco, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Tour

Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical – Karis Anderson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, The Aldwych Theatre

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical – Marley Fenton, The Wizard of Oz, UK Tour

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical – Elèna Gyasi, Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre

Best Musical Production – MJ The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre

Best Child Performer (Under 16) – Janai Bartlett, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, The Aldwych Theatre

Best Non-Binary Performer – Claudia Kariuki

LGBTQIA+ Champion – Layton Williams

Disability Champion – Linseigh Green

Best Teacher – Dannika Dudfield, Soar Performance Academy

Best Graduate – Kwamé Kandekore, MJ The Musical, Emil Dale Academy

Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick Award – Shanay Holmes And Chris Steward, West End Musical Productions

Founders Choice Award – Danny Sapani, King Lear, Almeida Theatre

Lifetime Achievement Award – Namron OBE

Featured image supplied