Chris Spencer-Smith, a dedicated activist with the Palestine Solidarity Movement based in Bournemouth, set up camp outside 10 Downing Street on Saturday 2 November to protest the UK government’s complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Chris Spencer-Smith: protesting in a tent outside Downing Street

Chris Spencer-Smith is a brain tumour survivor. Despite facing health challenges, Chris remains resolute in his demand for the government to cease arms sales to Israel and implement sanctions against the Israeli regime.

“I am here because silence is complicity,” said Chris. “The UK government must stop arming Israel and take a stand for the rights of Palestinians. We cannot sit idly by while innocent lives are lost. I urge the public to join me in calling for justice and accountability”:

I want everyone to ask themselves this: What if it were your family and your community being relentlessly bombed? What if it were your children’s school being attacked? What if it were your local hospital being bombed?

Chris’s protest comes in response to the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He is engaging with the public to raise awareness and pass a strong message: the UK must take immediate action to stop supporting the Israeli occupation and hold those responsible for human rights violations accountable.

He said in a video that:

I’ll be undertaking individual action in London for seven days and seven nights which I have branded as Stand Up for Palestine… There’ll be a lot of content, words, clumsily read poems, interviews with the public

“For me this isn’t about politics or religion, it’s about humanity and justice” Chris noted.

Mostly support – just not from the state

However, his actions didn’t go unnoticed to the cops:

Important Update The MET police have visited me this morning and have told me that my peaceful protest is illegal; have to move and if I don’t my tent etc will be confiscated Trying to access legal advice at the moment #StandUp4Palestine — Chris (@Realheadcase1) November 3, 2024

While people were generally supportive, Chris Spencer-Smith did encounter some intimidation and threats from the public – oh, and the government, too:

#StandUp4Palestine

It’s been a very hectic day. Lots of very positive interactions and few negative which has to be expected. Fortunately no spitting at me today Lots of visitors from other Palestinian groups so I put them to work of course. I was very glad they came because I… pic.twitter.com/GHhOTbP7q6 — Chris (@Realheadcase1) November 4, 2024

He continued his one-man sit in until Wednesday 6 November.

We should all be a bit more Chris

As Chris Spencer-Smith posted on X, police had begun harassing him and making threats of arrest. Given the nature of his health, and under threat of arrest, he decided to call it a day. But as he said:

I achieved what I set out to achieve

#StandUp4Palestine

5 days of police harassment came to a head on Wednesday evening with multiple threats of arrest and intimidatory tactics I achieved what I set out to achieve but packed up so as not to get arrested and to attend to my complex health needs FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸… pic.twitter.com/0sk0iZPTkX — Chris (@Realheadcase1) November 8, 2024

The Palestine Solidarity Movement (PSM) stands in solidarity with Chris and emphasises the importance of grassroots activism in amplifying voices for justice.

“Chris’s bravery in the face of adversity inspires us all. His protest highlights the urgent need for the UK to reassess its policies towards Israel and Palestine. We call on the public to support Chris’s efforts and demand a change,” stated a representative from the Palestine Solidarity Movement.

