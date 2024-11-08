Western media, governments, and Israel have erupted in outrage after Israeli supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv FC got beaten up in Amsterdam. The BBC, like other outlets, particularly pushed the narrative that this was a solely antisemitic attack. Of course, in reality what actually happened was classic ‘chat shit, get banged’ – after the far-right, racist and Zionist football thugs went on the rampage in Holland.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans: the victims of an antisemitic attack?

BBC News extensively covered the incidents. It reported that:

Dutch and Israeli officials have condemned a series of attacks on Israeli football fans in Amsterdam overnight. Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in the capital as their team were in the city for Europa League match against Ajax. Police in Amsterdam have arrested at least 57 people. Footage circulating on social media shows a series of violent assaults on Israelis in the street, as well as people breaking into hotels apparently searching for Maccabi fans.

Head of Holland’s far-right government Dick Schoof condemned the attacks as ‘antisemitic’ – as did Israel’s genocidal far-right PM Benjamin Netanyahu. He ordered planes to be sent to the Netherland to evacuate football fans. These were later cancelled.

Now, the Canary wouldn’t condone violence against anyone. However, if you look at the Western media coverage of the attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans – it’s clear that there’s a narrative being built. That is, that the violence was antisemitic and the Israeli fans were the victims.

Except, that’s not quite the case – as even an unlikely source pointed out:

“Israeli football hooligans tore down Palestine flags as they marched through Amsterdam in a Wednesday night of chaos ahead of Maccabi Tel Aviv's visit to Ajax. Videos show dozens of hooded figures dressed fully in black cheering and chanting 'f*** you Palestine' and 'ole' as one… pic.twitter.com/d22kvJbBMZ — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) November 8, 2024

A bunch of far-right racists from Israel in Amsterdam

Because what came before the attacks on Israelis was blatant Islamophobia and genocidal intent:

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans:

– chanted "kill the arabs"

– chanted "there are no schools in Gaza, because all the children are dead"

– ripped down Palestinian flags

– disrupted the minute silence for the Valencia flood victims – with fireworks "Antisemitic attacks"?

Get a fucking grip. https://t.co/tJL5F6T6Wt pic.twitter.com/W5GXFDYjB7 — jewdⒶs // ייִדהודה (@jewdas) November 8, 2024

Yes, that is a crazed Israeli Zionist 'football fan' shouting "Gas Gaza" as he films attacks on Palestine supporters in Amsterdam.

But the Israelis are the *victims*, right?

Riiighhtt… pic.twitter.com/fDyG7dZK2I — The Prole Star (@TheProleStar) November 8, 2024

Some Maccabi Tel Aviv fans also refused to observe the minute’s silence before their match against Ajax for the victims of the Valencia floods:

Maccabi Tel Aviv 🇮🇱 fans jeering through a minutes silence for victims of Spain’s 🇪🇸 floods. Earlier the same fans were filmed chanting racist, genocidal slogans and tearing down pro Palestinian 🇵🇸 flags. The violence in Amsterdam is not about religion.pic.twitter.com/gctNcyqLYC — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) November 8, 2024

Amsterdam councilman (the equivalent of a British city councillor) Jazie Veldhuyzen told Al Jazeera that:

[Maccabi Tel Aviv fans] began attacking houses of people in Amsterdam with Palestinian flags, so that’s actually where the violence started. As a reaction, Amsterdammers mobilised themselves and countered the attacks that started on Wednesday by the Maccabi hooligans.

Interview with @AJEnglish about who actually started the violence in Amsterdam the last couple of days. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xPTKQXsiWp — Jazie Veldhuyzen (@JazieAnthony) November 8, 2024

Of course, that’s not the impression you get if you read the Western corporate media. The BBC in particular was heavily pushing Zionist’s comparison to the Kristallnacht of WWII. Except Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have a history of racist violence:

Inspired by the IDFs genocide, they have been touring Europe (yes, despite not being in Europe, they get to be in the Champions League!) causing mayhem, chanting anti-Arab songs & attacking ethnic minorities in cities around Europe. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/t8qXHeBG3u — Ben Sellers (@MrBenSellers) November 8, 2024

Just a little reminder for @BBCNews & all the rest. This was Maccabi Tel Aviv “sports-tourists” 😂 in Greece a few months ago. https://t.co/WBwTdMzbY7 — Ben Sellers (@MrBenSellers) November 8, 2024

Some of the BBC’s coverage was forced to admit that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans may have started it:

So Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, with a history of racist violence, rampage though Amsterdam,chanting genocidal slogans,attacking taxi drivers and tearing down Palestine flags, and when they are then attacked,this becomes an anti Jewish pogrom condemned across the political mainstream. pic.twitter.com/jYR50tbYwU — Ben Jamal (@BenJamalpsc) November 8, 2024

But overall, Western media and politicians were falling over themselves to paint the attacks as antisemitic and the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans as the victims:

If Israeli football fans walked around London chanting “death to Arabs” they would be liable for arrest under the Public Order Act. https://t.co/7ovMjvKRAJ — Philip Proudfoot 🇱🇧🇵🇸 (@PhilipProudfoot) November 8, 2024

Maccabi Tel Aviv: an exercise in Zionist propaganda

Once again, this kind of propaganda does nothing in the fight against actual antisemitism. And of course, victims Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were not – nor innocent civilians, some of them:

6️⃣ One of the Israeli rioters involved in the incident was identified as a soldier in the Israeli occupation army. 👇 pic.twitter.com/1wU1A1CdJQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 8, 2024

Admittedly, if the BBC is to be believed then some innocent British citizens got caught up in the violence. If this is the case, then this is not acceptable. However, early reports said some Israeli’s were missing and may have even been kidnapped. Or rather, they were off their nuts holed up in hotel rooms. Again – chat shit, get banged:

People are missing – israel sent two planes to pick them up. People had to hide in hotels, at strangers homes, in canal boats, uber drivers conspired to have them attacked. they stabbed women. muslim gestapo went around town asking for people to identify themselves…. GFY. — Max Clearence (@Artonomous) November 8, 2024

Overall, much like the 40 beheaded babies psyop we witnessed after 7 October, the violence in Amsterdam is arch Zionist propaganda – but with a twist:

It appears the Jerusalem Post reported that there were agents of Israel's external intelligence agency with Israeli football hooligans in Amsterdam just three days ago. pic.twitter.com/DWgKf2xhN2 — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) November 8, 2024

That is, it is a distraction. But what on earth could the Israeli settler colonialists be trying to draw attention away from?

Whilst world leaders scramble to condemn violence that started after Israeli football hooligans attacked people, property & chanted "death to Arabs" A UN report found 70% of those killed by Israel in Gaza are women & children Ages most represented among dead were 5 to 9 yr-olds — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) November 8, 2024

Let’s be real. What happened in Amsterdam was cause and effect. Far-right, racist Israeli thugs went on a rampage in someone else’s country (much like they’re doing in Gaza and Lebanon), and local people didn’t like it. A Kristallnacht this is not, and won’t be – however much the media and politicians tell us it is.

They must think we’re fucking stupid.

Featured image via screengrab