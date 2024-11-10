“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

Best wishes, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Okay, you’ve got me there, it wasn’t really the genocidal maniac, but sycophantic Starmer’s congratulatory grovelling message to the permatan fascist Trump, shortly after it became obvious a majority of the American electorate really do have shit-for-brains.

The human version of low fat semolina honestly believes the human version of period cramps is the slightest bit interested in “freedom” and “democracy”?

The new free trade: hand jobs for Trump across the pond

While a majority of the world is coming to terms with the immediate implications of another Trump presidency, Keir Starmer is offering Donald Trump a hand job from across the pond.

Of course, it’s not just Keir Starmer that is painfully deluded. Trump’s own campaign team recently described Keir Starmer’s Labour Party government as “far left”. No laughing at the back, please.

If predator Trump believes Keir Starmer — the freebie-loving, poor-hating, dog-whistling, granny-killing, student-stitching, ex-Trilateral Commission, Zionist fanboy — or just one single member of his bought-and-paid-for sellouts trying to wing it as a cabinet is any way “far left”, it’s not just Genocide Joe’s state of mind that should be in question.

Speaking of the cabinet, it has been painfully embarrassing to see the likes of David Lammy backtrack on their past statements about Trump.

Whilst Trump probably hasn’t got a clue who Rayner and Lammy are, the internet never forgets.

If I had a Pound for every time I’ve heard the cringey words “special relationship” from a Labour politician this past week, I would have just about enough to purchase my very own Labour politician for Christmas.

There is no special relationship. It’s a myth. Nobody believes that old nonsense now, do they?

Keir Starmer: isolated

Starmer now finds himself more isolated than any prime minister before him. A country in the continent of Europe that isn’t an active part of the European community and a new batshit US president that makes no secret of his wish to put “America first” puts Starmer in a very difficult and lonely position.

Labour desperately wanted and needed a victory for Kamala Harris. Starmer’s team had visions of the pair of them being the Thatcher and Reagan of today, imperiously strutting around on the global stage, continuing their self-appointed roles as the world’s police.

In reality, Starmer is going to have to bend over in various uncomfortable positions to accommodate Trump, although Kemi Badenoch’s laughable demand that would see Trump address the House of Commons should be filed under “f” for “fucking ludicrous suggestions”.

Trump already has a Commons mouthpiece in the shape of Nigel Farage, and you can be absolutely certain of Trump throwing his full weight behind a big push for Reform UK at the next general election.

Prime minister or deputy prime minister Farage? I wouldn’t rule it out.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch’s debut at this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) was an absolute horror show from start to finish. The poor woman would be dangerously out of her depth in a fucking birdbath, let’s be honest.

Enter the bad Enoch

Sure, I wasn’t expecting anything special from the new Tory leader, but hasn’t she paid any attention whatsoever to what Keir Starmer has been getting up to during the past four tumultuous months?

To Badenoch’s credit, it takes some serious brass neck to bring back Priti Patel-Aviv to her shadow cabinet, considering we haven’t actually paid off the last civil servant she bullied out of their job.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like the only real opposition to Keir Starmer’s government is likely to come from the Independent Alliance of MPs, activists like Lowkey and Tory Fibs, and also genuinely independent publications such as our beloved Canary, openDemocracy, and Declassified, because you can be sure as hell that we won’t see Badenoch holding Starmer’s feet to the fire over the genocide of Gaza or the ongoing cost of living crisis anytime soon.

One of Badenoch’s most pressing issues, at least in the short term, will be to put some clear blue water between herself and Starmer, because right now, she doesn’t disagree with the disgraceful decision to force disabled people into unsuitable employment, she doesn’t disagree with Starmer’s broken pledge that will see tuition fees increased, and she certainly doesn’t disagree with putting members of the Knesset before the people of Britain.

What I think we are likely to see is Badenoch constantly attempting to position herself to the right of the Labour government, particularly on immigration. She’s a (blue) Tory, after all, and the Tory party will become more receptive to the possibility of a pact of some sort with Farage’s Reform UK extremists.

It’s the Palestinian people we should be thinking of

Despite being a deeply unpopular government, Keir Starmer does have a huge parliamentary majority, thanks to Johnson, Truss, Sunak, and an irreparably corrupted system of voting.

Does Badenoch believe she can overturn this majority, without the help of the Trump-backed Reform headbangers? What the new Tory leader says publicly to voters and privately to shadowy figures that are looking to creep their way into power through the back door are two very different things altogether.

My final words for the week belong to the people of Palestine, because they now not only have to deal with the verminous polyp upon the anus of humanity, Netanyahu, but also the devastating consequences of another Trump presidency.

Kamala Harris is already complicit in genocide. A victory for Harris meant nothing to the Palestinian people. But what will the conflicts in the Middle East begin to look like if we find Trump egging on Netanyahu to wipe Palestine off the map altogether?

Israel has already confirmed they have permanently displaced thousands and thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza, this week. This is the very definition of ethnic cleansing, and just another foundation that has been laid in place for the creation of ‘greater Israel’.

Whoever you are and whatever you do, never stop talking about Palestine. Be on the right side of history and not on the side of Trump, Netanyahu, and their pathetic and utterly complicit Labour Party lap dogs.

Featured image via Rachael Swindon