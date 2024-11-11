The day after the US presidential election, prominent US Nazi and Kanye West associate Nick Fuentes tweeted what can only be described as a celebration of male supremacy:

Your body, my choice. Forever. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 6, 2024

Several hours later, Fuentes’ was doxxed – i.e. his address was published on the internet:

Nick Fuentes being doxxed was not on my bingo card lmaoooooo and he changed his number and blurred his house on Google lol brooooo. I love women. — B. (@brooke_urself22) November 9, 2024

Some people may be less overjoyed than the above user, but we couldn’t find any good examples of this.

Who is Kanye West’s mate Nick Fuentes?

Fuentes first came to wider public attention when he was touring with Kanye West in his antisemitism era:

On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami's airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/903Sa56Jb5 pic.twitter.com/Jn3bKtt9JE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2022

Kanye and Fuentes toured around several podcasts, including those hosted by Tim Pool and Alex Jones:

Kanye West, Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones & Ali Alexander (2022) pic.twitter.com/mx8VpiaMhC — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) May 11, 2024

supposed "centrist" tim pool is currently hosting kanye west, neonazi nick fuentes and pedo defender milo yiannopolis on his show. i wish i was making this up. pic.twitter.com/tk9mLldT10 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 29, 2022

Kanye really went from clubbing with Jay-Z and Pharrell to getting hibachi at a suburban strip mall with Nick Fuentes https://t.co/l3itqFH8nl — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) November 29, 2022

Trump and Kanye also had a sit-down meeting with Donald Trump (Trump described it as “quick and uneventful’, much like Fuentes’ romantic history, as we’ll detail later):

Nick Fuentes seen with Kanye West after Ye announces he visited Donald Trump to ask to be his VP candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election pic.twitter.com/nz2eNW16tq — Spinachbrah 🥗 (@basedspinach) November 23, 2022

Fuentes isn’t shy about his pro-Hitler stance, which made his association with West – a non-Aryan – seem odd at first. What’s important to understand, though, is that Fuentes is first and foremost an antisemite, and he will do everything in his power to pursue that agenda, as reported by the Texas Tribune:

Fuentes, 25, often praises Adolf Hitler and questions whether the Holocaust happened. He has called for a “holy war” against Jews and compared the 6 million killed by the Nazis to cookies being baked in an oven. He wants the U.S. government under authoritarian, “Catholic Taliban rule,” and has been vocal about his disdain for women, Muslims, the LGBTQ+ community and others. “All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory,” Fuentes said last year.

“The Jews had better start being nice to people like us, because what comes out of this is going to get a lot uglier for them…” Meet neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Fuentes was President Trump’s dinner guest at Mar-a-Lago this week along with Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/2n2Dgmjo9J — Jaime Kirzner-Roberts (@jaimekr) November 25, 2022

While antisemitism is his main passion, it’s far from his only bigotry. Fuentes is also a “proud incel” – a bleak political movement of sexless men who encourage one another to despise women (and to occasionally commit mass shootings against them):

We won't bother posting clips of Nick Fuentes saying racist or misogynistic stuff, but maybe we'll occasionally post clips like this of him saying he's a "proud incel" who doesn't have time for relationships or sex because he's "choosing instead to be an historical figure." pic.twitter.com/exTugei3Rd — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 20, 2022

The Daily Beast reported the following quote from Fuentes, and while he made it clear he was ‘joking’, the acts he described are very in line with how incels view women:

“I totally see myself accidentally killing my wife ’cause I just get mad, you know. We’ll be like years into the marriage, I’m gonna be angry about something. It’s gonna be a little bit too hot in the house. It’s gonna be one of those days where I haven’t slept all night, I haven’t eaten in a day. So I’m like in the worst possible mood and she’s gonna say something and I’m gonna just accidentally kill her. I’m just gonna hit her and she’s gonna hit her head on the counter and she’s just gonna like die,” he said. “She’s gonna say something, I’m gonna lose control. I’m gonna blast her and… no, I’m kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding. I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. These are just jokes. I would never put my hand on anyone. I’m a lover. I don’t attack people… but you know, women do piss me off a lot.”

Oh, and this imaginary wife he’s fantasising about murdering is probably a child by the way:

Misogynistic Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes says that once he turns 30, he'll probably find himself a 16-year-old child bride: "Right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk." pic.twitter.com/uM99D1YC07 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 17, 2023

Doxxed

Introductions out of the way, somebody doxxed Fuentes – i.e. they posted his address online without his permission. Journalistic standards means we’re not going to show you the pictures people are posting from Google Maps, but we can show you some of the reactions:

🚨🚨 F*** AROUND AND FIND OUT After going viral with the phrase "your body, my choice," Nick Fuentes has had all of his personal details doxxed on Twitter by women. Your house, their choice. pic.twitter.com/HRpZd0IcIX — Gadget (@Gadget44027447) November 9, 2024

The hilarious thing about Nick Fuentes getting doxxed is he paid Google to blur his house but EVERYONE will know it’s his as it’s THE ONLY BLURRED HOUSE ON THE STREET 😂 I feel zero sympathy for a psycho white supremacist who thinks he owns women. Your house, our choice. Bitch. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 9, 2024

We can also remind you that this is Nick Fuentes:

Nick Fuentes, who Trump has met with since leaving office: “Hey b*tch we control your bodies. Guess what, guys win again. Men win again. And yes, we control your bodies…there will never be a female president. Never. Ever.” pic.twitter.com/G0Iga3X8sw — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 8, 2024

For those worried about Fuentes, don’t worry – Elon Musk’s Twitter stepped in to protect his privacy. Their policy on protecting individuals may not extend to all users, however:

Prime example of why Twitter isn't safe – Nick Fuentes gets doxxed, and the post doesn't last more than 3 hours. A woman is threatened with rape, the post is reported, reviewed and deemed acceptable 17 hours later. Make it make sense Sissy SpaceX. — Syd ོ₊⊹☆ (@LonelyArchetype) November 8, 2024

Fuentes wasn’t the only one celebrating the notion of male supremacy following the US election, with alleged rapist Andrew Tate tweeting the following:

These male supremacists are keen to demonstrate their supremacist hierarchy over one another too:

the rapists are beefing pic.twitter.com/IFOkYGKIHk — ursen 🌲 (@Ursen_) November 10, 2024

Tate simultaneously acknowledges that he’s sandwiched somewhere between Fuentes and “Daddy” Donald in the sweaty male hierarchy:

The whole ‘Daddy’ thing is a reference to a Tucker Carlson speech in which he explained that America’s pronouns were she/her, and that Trump was coming home to spank her (oh, and also that America is a teenage girl for some reason – very normal people these Republicans):

Tucker Carlson fantasizing about Daddy trump coming home and spanking his teenage daughters. I wonder how many times Child Protective Services was sent to his house while his daughters were growing up. Can’t wait for their tell-all books. What a sick fuck. pic.twitter.com/9tFH1BrEMj — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) October 25, 2024

Elon Musk, meanwhile, suggested that the government should exclusively be run by Autistic men with male pattern baldness (a testosterone-fuelled affliction that Musk allegedly suffered himself before he paid for gender-affirming surgery to restore his hairline):

When are we all going to sit up and pay attention? pic.twitter.com/GWoBPakSa5 — Miffy TRUMP IS A RAPIST (@miffythegamer) November 9, 2024

American idiot

Nick Fuentes is no doubt terrified of what may happen following the doxxing. After all, he understands better than anyone what happens to a holed-up Nazi who’s surrounded by hostile Americans.

Featured image via Nicholas J. Fuentes