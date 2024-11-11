Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Bill will have its second reading, and vote, in parliament on 29 November. As the Canary has documented, the campaign in support of the bill is funded by some dubious backers – to the tune of millions. However, chronically ill and disabled people against the Assisted Dying Bill are coming together to voice their opposition, too. Here’s how you can get involved.

The Assisted Dying Bill: not dead, yet

As of 11 November, Leadbeater still had not published the text of the Assisted Dying Bill. Therefore, MPs still did not know what they were voting for. On the face of it, the legislation is intended for terminally ill people with less than six months to live. It will ensure that there is oversight of the decisions around a person’s wishes. And safeguards will reportedly be in place.

As the Canary has previously said, assisted dying is an extremely sensitive, complex, and polarising issue. There surely must be few, if any topics that split the left and right so profoundly. There are course many who want to see it law as a compassionate option for those with terminal diagnosis.

That’s understandable – to an extent.

However, as we’ve underscored, that also brings up its own problems where economic burden narratives are concerned. The main problem is though, the buck doesn’t stop at terminally ill people. When you take the Assisted Dying Bill in the context of the corporate capitalist ideology politicians espouse, and the system we all live under, it’s clear this will become a slippery slope.

A hostile environment for disabled people

Disability rights activist Paula Peters has been vocal in her opposition to the Assisted Dying Bill. She told the Canary:

It’s deeply shocking and concerning that MPs still have not had the text to Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Bill. MPs have no idea what they are voting on and very little time to scrutinise such an important bill as this. But this bill is deeply worrying when we have the NHS and social care broken and in crisis, hospice care centres closed due to lack of funds, and difficulty in accessing pain management and palliative care support. In countries across the world where assisted dying is legal it’s important to highlight to MPs that safeguards have been laxed over time. In Canada for example, assisted suicide under MAID process is the 5th highest cause of death After 15 years of austerity where poverty and homelessness are rising, there’s deep concern about disabled people being coerced and pressurised into ending their own lives prematurely. That we will be a burden on the state and too expensive to keep. This is terrifying especially in the hostile climate with the government we are under.

So, campaign group Not Dead Yet has organised a two-pronged campaign.

Assist us to live

The action is being supported by other groups like Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC). Not Dead Yet says people can do the following:

Write to your MP over the Assisted Dying Bill.

“Write to your MP (you can do that here) and explain your concerns about the assisted suicide bill. Individualised emails rather than copy-pasted ones are best, and remember to ask your MP to vote against it.

“If you don’t want to write your own email, you can copy this one.

“When you contact them, attach a copy of the briefing paper Not Dead Yet UK has created to explain disabled people’s objections to this becoming law.

Make a one-minute video.

“Maybe writing is difficult for you or maybe you just prefer to express yourself differently. There are other ways to share your thoughts: a short video can be a really powerful way to communicate your views.

“It doesn’t have to be fancy, just use your phone and record yourself talking for up to one minute about why you believe that bringing assisted suicide into law in England and Wales would be a grave mistake.

“Once you have recorded it (and captioned it if you know how), send it to your MP and send us a copy at [email protected] so we can share it on our social media channels, too”.

DPAC is doing similar. Paula Peters has created an example video:

Today #DPAC is asking you if you would like to make a video & give your opinions & personal stories on assisted dying ? – Max length 1.30 minutes

– What is important to you as a Disabled Person ? Upload to X add the # below 👇

plus @Dis_PPL_Protest #AssistUsToLive #MP pic.twitter.com/gBkx8E1iBv — DPAC (@Dis_PPL_Protest) November 8, 2024

Protest at parliament over the Assisted Dying Bill

The culmination of this, for now, will be a protest outside parliament on the day of the Assisted Dying Bill’s second reading (Friday 29 November).

Not Dead Yet has written a blog post. It outlines the core reasons why it opposes the Assisted Dying Bill. The group says these are:

Coercion and feelings of being a burden.

Inadequate safeguards.

The need for better palliative and social care.

The role of doctors.

A dangerous precedent.

There will be a slippery slope

Overall, Leadbeater’s attempt at pushing through her Assisted Dying Bill – assisted suicide in all but name – on the face of it seems well-meaning. Maybe it is. But Leadbeater and others are being incredibly naive – or intentionally obtuse – if they believe this legislation won’t be the start of something similar to MAID in Canada.

There are apparently still over 100 undecided MPs just in Labour. Meanwhile, Leadbeater herself has admitted she has no “personal connection” to the bill – which raises the question as to why she is in favour of it, and who influenced her decision to table it.

She also claimed, without evidence, that her Assisted Dying Bill would not “be a slippery slope” to assisted suicide being available to chronically ill and disabled people, and those living with mental health conditions. Yet 54 MPs are already calling for exactly that to happen – including 38 Labour MPs, thirteen of which are in government positions.

The Assisted Dying Bill must be stopped in its tracks

Paula told the Canary that:

We need disabled people and allies to raise concerns about Kim Leadbeater’s bill, why it’s important that we demand a fully funded NHS and social care system, easier access to palliative care and pain management, and publicly funded hospice care. We demand the government fix the foundations of our services and assist us to live so that we have autonomy and choice and be in control of our lives We urge everyone to contact their MP especially the 100 undecided Labour MPs and oppose this bill. Share your story with them and make your voice heard.

The Assisted Dying Bill is not a done deal – yet. With so many MPs undecided, there is still time to ensure this does not get through parliament. So, record a video, email your MP, and use #AssistUsToLive to make sure everyone knows that this piece of legislation is dangerous – and should not be passed into law.

Featured image via Not Dead Yet