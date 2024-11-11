New figures released by leading national animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports show the shocking scale of fox cub hunting across England and Wales this autumn – including more than 100 young foxes being chased by hounds.

Fox cub hunting: a shocking rise

Fox cub hunting is a barbaric practice in which hunts train their hounds to kill foxes by targeting fox cubs, in preparation for the main fox hunting season, despite the fox hunting ban being in place for almost 20 years.

The figures show 106 foxes seen being chased, 127 incidents of suspected illegal fox cub hunting, and 315 incidents of hunts wreaking havoc on rural communities.

They cover the hunting season – the period between August 1 and October 31 2024 – and show an 83% in the number of foxes being chased, a 43% increase in suspected illegal hunting and 165% increase in hunt havoc on the previous period.

Time for change

John Petrie, senior campaigns manager for the League Against Cruel Sports, said:

As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the Hunting Act coming into force, these figures evidence why the law needs to be strengthened. Setting packs of hounds on fox cubs so they can become accustomed to tearing foxes apart will simply horrify the vast majority of the public. It’s time for change and for the exemptions in the law to be removed, so-called trail hunting outlawed, and custodial sentences introduced for those who commit the worst hunting crimes.

Fox cub hunting must stop

All this includes incidents where foxes are seen being pursued by hounds, where hounds mark to ground or paw the entrance to a hole or badger sett where a fox has fled, or a terrier is used to flush out a fox that has fled underground.

Hunt havoc includes incidents such as hounds hunting and running loose on roads; threatening or irresponsible behaviour; livestock worrying; damaging badger setts to dig up foxes that have fled underground or blocking them up to prevent foxes escaping; attacks on pet cats or dogs; causing distress to the public; and chasing other wildlife.

If hunts were really following pre-laid trails, as they claim, none of the recorded incidents would have occurred.

Hotspots are revealed as Gloucestershire, Dorset, Somerset, Nottinghamshire, Devon, and Warwickshire.

This must be the last season

John added:

Tragically fox hunting is going on as it did before the ban and we need the government to act and ensure the fox hunting season, which has just begun, is the last one we ever experience and that the savage practice of cub hunting is ended for good.

Featured image via the Canary