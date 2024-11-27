The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have achieved a substantial victory on London Underground after issuing strike dates and pursuing strong negotiations with tube management.

In October 2024, RMT members secured a six-month strike mandate, expressing dissatisfaction with a pay offer they deemed inadequate and inequitable. The union highlighted concerns that the proposed pay structure would result in unequal percentage increases among staff, undermining collective bargaining principles.

In response to these grievances, the RMT announced a series of strikes scheduled for early November 2024. The planned industrial action aimed to pressure London Underground management into revising their pay proposals and addressing issues related to job security and pensions.

The union emphasised that the current offer failed to meet the expectations of its members and threatened to erode established collective bargaining rights.

However, in a turn of events, the RMT suspended the planned strikes following “intense negotiations” with London Underground management.

The union reported that a “significantly improved offer” had been presented, leading to the decision to call off the industrial action. While specific details of the revised offer were not disclosed, the RMT indicated that the new proposal addressed key concerns, including equitable pay increases and the preservation of collective bargaining rights.

The union accepted London Underground’s latest pay offer, delivering notable improvements for members terms and conditions, including:

Pay increases: Lower-paid members will receive raises between 5% and 6.6%, with an average increase of 4.6%.

Protection of pay structures: Management’s attempts to freeze pay bands and introduce detrimental “job family” structures have been scrapped.

Enhanced benefits: Improvements such as harmonised paternity leave extended to three weeks, three years’ protection of earnings for medically displaced staff, and expanded eligibility for retired travel benefits have all been secured.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said:

This agreement is a landmark victory for our members and a vindication of RMT’s determination to fight for fair pay and conditions. By standing together and using the power of collective bargaining, we have not only secured a strong deal but also protected key safeguards that underpin our members’ work-life balance and dignity in the workplace. This success highlights the importance of RMT’s resolute industrial approach, and we will continue to build on this momentum to deliver further improvements in 2025.

RMT says it remains committed to advocating for our members and defending their rights in the face of any challenges ahead.

