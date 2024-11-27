Election security is the cornerstone of democracy, yet it has come under unprecedented threat in recent years. A letter from Jackie Singh, the cybersecurity lead for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign, has added weight to growing calls for a forensic audit of the 2024 US presidential election.

Singh’s detailed plea to Vice President Kamala Harris highlights verified domestic and foreign election interference, including breaches of voting systems, a surge in rejected mail-in ballots, and more than 60 bomb threats targeting polling places – threats that the FBI traced to Russian domains.

These concerns are not confined to the United States.

From Romania to Mozambique, democratic processes worldwide face manipulation from both foreign and domestic actors. The evidence of election interference is clear. What remains is whether governments, starting with the United States, will act decisively to protect their systems, ensure transparency, and restore public trust through comprehensive forensic audits:

The US in crisis: Singh’s call for a forensic audit of the US election

Jackie Singh’s letter is a stark warning from someone deeply familiar with election cybersecurity. Singh noted that 2024 saw a surge of rejected mail-in ballots in key swing states and unprecedented bomb threats that disrupted voting.

“These issues undermine confidence in the election results,” she wrote, adding that “a comprehensive forensic audit is essential not only to verify the accuracy of the vote count but also to identify vulnerabilities that could threaten future elections.”

Singh’s concerns align with an earlier letter from leading election security experts – including academics from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Brown University, and the University of South Carolina – who revealed that Trump allies breached voting systems in multiple states during 2021 and 2022. These breaches, they warned, could allow adversaries to manipulate future elections.

The coalition urged Harris to act quickly, warning that existing post-election audits in many key states occur too late to address irregularities.

“Possessing copies of the voting system software enables bad actors to install it on electronic devices, probe vulnerabilities, and develop malware,” the group explained. The signatories emphasized that recounts and forensic audits are critical to ensuring trust in the democratic process.

Verified interference in US elections: 2016, 2020, and 2024

Foreign interference in US elections is neither new nor abstract. Russian operatives interfered in 2016 by hacking the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and releasing emails through WikiLeaks, an operation US intelligence agencies confirmed was directed by the Kremlin.

Simultaneously, Russian trolls working for the Internet Research Agency (IRA) waged a social media disinformation campaign designed to exploit divisions on race, immigration, and other contentious issues.

In 2020, Russia again targeted US elections, amplifying disinformation and hacking attempts. The interference aimed to polarise voters further and undermine trust in the results. However, efforts to mitigate these threats – such as increased monitoring by cybersecurity agencies and social media platforms – helped limit their impact.

The 2024 election saw an alarming escalation. More than 60 bomb threats, all originating from Russian domains, disrupted polling places in swing states like Pennsylvania and Arizona. These threats were verified by the FBI, and while they did not cause physical harm, they created widespread fear and logistical challenges that likely affected voter turnout.

Compounding this were unusual spikes in rejected mail-in ballots, many of which were flagged for minor errors like signature mismatches. These developments highlight vulnerabilities that adversaries can exploit to undermine confidence in election outcomes.

A global problem: election interference around the world

The United States is not alone in facing election interference. Across the globe, democracies are grappling with threats to their electoral processes.

Romania: In a shocking upset, a far-right candidate won the first round of presidential elections, fuelled by a covert TikTok campaign and fake accounts. The European Parliament has summoned TikTok’s CEO to testify about the platform’s role in spreading disinformation.

Moldova: Pro-Russian candidates leveraged vote-buying schemes and disinformation campaigns in recent elections. Despite these efforts, pro-European Maia Sandu secured victory, aided by high diaspora turnout and increased transparency measures.

Germany: With snap elections looming, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has warned of sophisticated Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns targeting their electoral system.

Mozambique and Ghana: Both nations have faced allegations of vote manipulation and have called for forensic audits to address irregularities.

These examples illustrate a shared challenge: foreign and domestic actors are exploiting vulnerabilities in electoral systems, leveraging digital platforms, disinformation, and even physical threats to destabilise democracies.

The role of forensic audits

Forensic audits have become a crucial tool in protecting the integrity of elections. When conducted transparently, they can restore public trust, expose vulnerabilities, and even drive much-needed reforms.

Brazil: After allegations of fraud in the 2022 presidential election, a forensic audit confirmed the results, dispelling doubts and reinforcing confidence in the democratic process.

Kenya: A post-election audit in 2007 exposed severe irregularities, leading to reforms in voter registration and vote-counting processes.

Austria: A 2016 audit revealed irregularities in mail-in ballots during the presidential election, prompting a rerun that confirmed the original winner.

Ghana: A forensic audit identified procedural lapses that led to reforms in voter registration and ballot security.

These audits, while sometimes contentious, have strengthened electoral systems and enhanced transparency. They serve as a reminder that even established democracies must remain vigilant against evolving threats.

A forensic audit of the US election: building momentum for transparency

Calls for a forensic audit of the 2024 US presidential election are gaining traction. Online communities like the subreddit SomethingIsWrong2024, which has over 23,000 members, are mobilising voters to demand transparency. Hashtags like #Recount2024 and #ForensicAuditNOW are trending, reflecting a growing public call for accountability.

This grassroots push echoes Singh’s plea for action:

A forensic audit would not only verify the accuracy of the vote count but also identify vulnerabilities that could threaten future elections.

In a recent livestream with Vice President Harris, many commenters urged her to initiate an audit, reflecting widespread concern about election security. These calls align with broader efforts to address election vulnerabilities through transparency and reform.

How to take action for a forensic audit of the US election

Concerned citizens can help drive change by taking the following steps:

Report Interference: Contact elected representatives or use the White House’s online portal to advocate for a forensic audit:

Find your federal, state, and local elected officials: https://www.usa.gov/elected- officials

US house representative: https://www.house.gov/ representatives/find-your- representative

Find your US senators: https://www.senate.gov/ senators/senators-contact.htm

Contact the White House to report election interference: https://www.whitehouse.gov/ contact

Here’s a sample script:

“Dear [Representative], I am writing to urge your support for a forensic audit of the 2024 presidential election. Verified reports of interference and vulnerabilities highlight the need for transparency and reform to protect our democracy.”

Amplify the Message:

Share verified reports on social media, tag influential accounts, including journalists, news organisations, and celebrities, and use hashtags like #Recount2024 and #ForensicAuditNOW to raise awareness.

What next for US democracy?

Election security is a global challenge, but the United States has a unique opportunity to lead by example. A forensic audit of the 2024 election would send a powerful message: that democracy is worth defending, even when it requires uncomfortable scrutiny. By addressing vulnerabilities and restoring public trust, the US can set a standard for other nations grappling with similar threats.

As Singh wrote, “The United States should demonstrate the same commitment to transparency and fairness as nations like Brazil and Germany.” The stakes could not be higher. It is time for bold action to protect the democratic process – for this election and the ones to come.

