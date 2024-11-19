In the aftermath of the 2024 US presidential election, growing questions about the integrity of the results have led many to call for a forensic audit.

From bomb threats which appear to have originated from Russian domains, to voter roll purges with concerns being raised about the removal of eligible voters, to widespread reports of rejected mail-in ballots, these issues suggest that the election outcome might not accurately reflect the will of the people. For those questioning whether a forensic audit could change the results, the answer is yes – an audit could reveal critical discrepancies and restore trust in the election process.

Unprecedented challenges: the case for a forensic audit

Reports of bomb threats targeting polling sites, particularly in battleground states like Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, emerged in the days following the election. The FBI linked these threats to what appeared to be Russian sources, and they briefly halted voting in key precincts, potentially reducing voter turnout in these crucial areas.

At the same time, voters are reporting an uptick in rejected ballots. Many of these ballots were disqualified for technical reasons – missing signatures or incorrect addresses – that would likely not have invalidated a voter’s intent. Given the closeness of the election in some states, these irregularities could have significant implications on the final count.

In addition, a group of prominent computer scientists and election security experts has raised the alarm over breaches of voting system software, urging immediate action to ensure the integrity of the 2024 election.

In a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris, these experts – leaders in cybersecurity and computer science – called for recounts of US presidential election paper ballots in key states, citing unprecedented security vulnerabilities stemming from unauthorised access to voting software by Trump allies in 2021 and 2022. The breaches, they warn, enable malicious actors to replicate voting systems, probe for weaknesses, and potentially deploy malware to manipulate vote counts.

The experts emphasise the urgency of their call, noting that post-election audits in many states occur after certification, leaving a narrow window for recounts.

Their concerns, outlined in meticulous detail, reflect decades of collective expertise, including affiliations with institutions like Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, SRI International, and leading universities. They argue that recounts are essential to validate computer-generated tallies, particularly in an election where trust in the democratic process hangs in the balance.

The stakes are underscored by their dire warning:

Skilled adversaries can study this software for vulnerabilities and develop exploits capable of large-scale disruption.

Despite appeals to federal agencies in prior years, they note a troubling lack of comprehensive investigation into the breaches, further highlighting the need for immediate forensic audits to protect the nation’s electoral integrity.

A forensic audit: what it could uncover

A forensic audit involves more than just a recount. It’s a comprehensive investigation that reviews every aspect of the election process to uncover any tampering or errors. Here’s what such an audit could reveal:

Verification of rejected ballots

A core part of any forensic audit would be re-examining the millions of rejected mail-in ballots. If patterns of misapplication of rejection criteria were found, ballots could be restored, particularly in states with narrow margins.

Digital security analysis

Cybersecurity experts would examine the voting infrastructure for signs of digital tampering. Given the bomb threats linked to Russian sources and known attempts to influence U.S. elections in 2016, any signs of hacking or manipulation of tabulation software could be uncovered through such an audit.

Examination of paper ballots

In states where both electronic and paper ballots are used, a forensic audit could compare digital and paper records to identify discrepancies. This could reveal whether the digital tabulation was accurate, or whether machine errors or tampering led to inaccurate results.

International and domestic precedents for forensic audits

Across the globe, democracies have taken swift action to investigate election irregularities, often with far less evidence than exists in the U.S. today. Countries such as France, Germany, and Japan have long-established protocols for handling suspected election interference or malfeasance. These protocols almost always include forensic audits, often triggered automatically when interference is suspected.

France has cybersecurity laws that mandate extensive scrutiny of any suspected foreign interference in elections. If any credible threat is detected, a full forensic audit is conducted to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Germany similarly requires an investigation if there is any suspicion of interference, even if the evidence is not overwhelming. The country’s commitment to electoral integrity means that any anomaly triggers a full review of the process, from the voting system to the final tabulation.

Mexico and Brazil – with their robust electronic voting systems – have made audits a standard part of their election protocols. Brazil’s system is particularly well-regarded for its automatic audit trails, which ensure transparency and accountability. In Brazil, any discrepancy or technical issue is reason enough to conduct a thorough review of the results.

Countries like Kenya (2017) and Austria (2016) have annulled or altered election results following audits triggered by irregularities, highlighting how forensic reviews can uncover critical issues that may affect outcomes. In Kenya, electronic tampering led to the annulment of the presidential election, and in Austria, discrepancies in mail-in ballots prompted a re-run, where the results were altered.

These cases demonstrate a crucial point: when foreign interference or systemic issues arise, audits are an essential tool for restoring public confidence and ensuring the legitimacy of the election outcome.

Why the US needs this

The 2024 US presidential election is marked by verified reports of Russian interference, bomb threats, and high rates of rejected ballots. In any other wealthy democracy, these factors would have likely already triggered an audit. Although several states have initiated recounts and audits, including Pennsylvania and Mic higan, where narrow margins have triggered such processes, some have called for a more comprehensive forensic review of the election. These advocates argue that the stakes are high, and the integrity of the election process should be fully examined in light of verified concerns such as potential interference, technical issues, and high rates of rejected ballots.

The question here is not whether a forensic audit would change the results, but whether it will be allowed to happen in time to ensure that the results reflect the true will of the voters. A forensic audit isn’t just about confirming the legitimacy of an election—it’s about restoring trust in the democratic process. As other nations have shown, audits can uncover critical errors and prevent potential injustice. The U.S. should be no different in ensuring that every vote is counted and that interference—foreign or domestic—is swiftly addressed.

How citizens can support the call for an audit

If you believe that a forensic audit is necessary, there are several steps you can take to help make it happen:

Contact your representatives

Reach out to your local and state representatives, urging them to support a forensic audit. Use the following sample script to make your request clear:

“Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I am a resident of [Your State]. I am calling to request support for a forensic audit of the 2024 election due to significant reports of interference and irregularities, including bomb threats and a high rate of rejected mail-in ballots in key states. An audit could restore public trust and ensure that the election outcome is accurate. Thank you for your time and consideration.”

You can find contact information for your representatives here and contact the White House here.

Engage with federal channels

Submit concerns to the White House or the Federal Election Commission. A petition for a forensic review can increase pressure for transparency. https://www. whitehouse.gov/contact/

Spread awareness on social media

Use hashtags like #ForensicAuditNOW to raise awareness and build momentum for a national call to action. The more people who speak out, the more likely it is that elected officials will listen.

Stay informed and inform others

Misinformation can undermine efforts for transparency. Share credible information from trusted sources about why an audit is necessary, how it works, and what it could uncover.

The US presidential election is not over – yet

The 2024 US presidential election has been contentious, with reports of interference, cyber vulnerabilities, and rejected ballots in key states.

A forensic audit could provide much-needed transparency and restore public trust in the process. Given the precedents set in other democracies, it is clear that countries with similar levels of verified interference would have already initiated such an audit.

If the US is serious about ensuring fair elections, it must act now before it’s too late. A forensic audit won’t just confirm the results – it will protect the integrity of American democracy for years to come.

