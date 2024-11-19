Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on the government to urgently intervene in the plight faced by Britain’s struggling grassroots music venues by legislating to implement a small ticket levy on concerts held at large music arenas and stadiums such as The O2 and EE Wembley Stadium in London, AO Arena in Manchester and OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Small ticket levy: where is it?

Corbyn’s calls for urgent action follow May’s Department for Culture, Media & Sport report on grassroots music venues, which recommended the implementation of a small ticket levy on all arena and stadium concerts in the UK.

As the Canary reported at the time, the report from the committee on the future of grassroots music venues has recommended the introduction of a ticket levy on large arena and stadium concerts to raise the funds necessary to invest back into grassroots music venues in our communities.

This is because of the state of smaller, independent venues. The latest annual report from Music Venue Trust suggests that 16% of the UK’s grassroots music venues were lost in the past year, with 125 spaces permanently closing in 2023.

In April 2023, the Peace and Justice Project, which was founded by Corbyn, launched its Music For The Many campaign to promote and protect Britain’s grassroots music venues through the introduction of a ticket levy. This week, it has issued a warning to the new Labour government that inaction will lead to the closure of many more music venues and theatres in communities in Britain.

The project has warned that without a small ticket levy, further venues will close.

Corbyn: the government must act now

Jeremy Corbyn MP said of a small ticket levy:

“Time is running out for Britain’s grassroots music venues.

“For too long, there has been a cloud of uncertainty hanging over many of these invaluable spaces. The government’s positive response to this year’s DCMS report is welcome, but they must act now to secure the long term and sustainable future of our grassroots music venues.

“The report recommended the implementation of a small ticket levy on arena and stadium concerts. With global giants and corporations inserting themselves into venue sponsorship deals, it is only fair that we ask them to pay the levy to ensure the security of Britain’s grassroots music venues and artist pipeline for many years to come.

“The government should legislate to this effect as soon as possible, as well as ensuring that no additional costs are inflicted on artist earnings or fans purchasing tickets”.

Featured image via the Canary